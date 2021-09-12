Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Rust and Elixir Read Ethereum and other EVM Smart Contracts: Functional Programming & Blockchain by@leeduckgo

How Rust and Elixir Read Ethereum and other EVM Smart Contracts: Functional Programming & Blockchain

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Series will focus on two functional programming languages: Rust&Elixir. I would like to share the thinking and practices of functional programming. The two repos of Elixir I prefer is **[Ethereumex](https://://github.com/mana-ethereum/ethereumex)**: Elixir client for the. Ethereum Smart Contract. Elixir is Elixir’s Elixir JSON-RPC client for. the. the Ethereum blockchain. Elixir will show the function of reading the. contract by Elixir&Rust in this article.
image
leeduckgo Hacker Noon profile picture

@leeduckgo
leeduckgo

Epic Programmer

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#blockchain#ethereum#rust#elixir#ethereum-top-story#ethereumex#ethereumex-and-exabi#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading