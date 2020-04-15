How Rozum Café Rule Robots

It is a common phrase that every story has two sides. Thus this article marries such stories. The story of how coffee met a robot and became each other's perfect twin flame. The essential contribution of coffee to the humans’ lifestyle is so diverse that there are almost no pages left in the history books to narrate a unique script about it anymore.

Previously, the coffee experience was like questing for a prince or princess. You thus had to kiss several uncouth frogs. These frogs translate to the coffee cafes and restaurants run by smiling humans, but the coffee taste somehow spoke a different narrative.

So you had to sip through some bad coffee experiences until you landed on one that favored your coffee taste preference. However, there was no guarantee that it was a permanent fix to your coffee problems as man is to error, and error haunts a man. A bad day at work, mood swings, and common ailments are some factors that can affect the outcome of your preferred coffee taste experience.

So,what if there exists a way to ensure that this perfect coffee experience never left your eyesight? What if you did not have to choose an ideal coffee joint as each coffee joint met your expectations? Well, the currently evolved human is no longer excited about the quests of finding a matching prince or princess. This human is more wishful than adventurous, and there is no better magician for this act than Rozum Café.

So, coffee wanted a partner in crime that would ensure it has a permanent grip in the heart of humans, and there was no better match-maker than Rozum Café. It introduced coffee to robots, and hence the robotization of a priceless coffee experience began. There isn't a thing as a perfect union, but the union of coffee and robots seems to dispute this myth. Robotization has the world acknowledging the need for more limbs, yes, robotic limbs, as they seem to get everything done in an error-free manner.

The Rozum Café Network has seen this future where there are fewer human hands involved in finding solutions but more robotic arms fueling these solutions. Its time to consider the facts that back up Rozum Café Solution as the go-to approach for a future with more principles than boundaries.



1. Robots attract, innovation fascinates

There is nothing that will excite the current human more than an innovative landscape. Having your own Rozum Café provides this solution, an innovative approach that merges coffee and robots. It is easy to operate, and just by the push of a button, you get your instant coffee experience without any unnecessary delays. You do not need to be a tech-genius to be able to operate this robotic ingenuity.

You only need to have the right thirst for coffee. Its digital interface is as easy to operate as you would an ATM. The robotic arms in-motion in the course of preparing and presenting your coffee are more of a show-off to the customers in anticipation. Thus before they finish guessing how the robot genius is going about the coffee-making process, they are presented with the coffee they requested upfront.



2. Constant Taste

Great coffee experience is all about the taste. Nothing turns off a good human faster than bad coffee. The Rozum coffee experience through testing is approved numerously. Thus the coffee taste you get now is the same taste you should expect a year later. The robotic mechanization, and procedure, implemented to create this constant taste gets the exact amount of ingredients each time there is a prompt from a customer to brew a specific coffee type. Thus a customer will always be returning to queue for a coffee taste that knows how to marinate the taste buds uniquely.

3. Operability

The secret ingredient to a good human is a sober mind the same way the secret ingredient to a good coffee is a good coffee maker. However, the goodness of this coffee maker is in the way it runs its coffee-making operations. A good coffee maker should never get tired, and robots do not get tired. They are incapable of understanding the word tired for it is a myth that only takes place in the human world.

Thus having a robotic Café to run your coffee business will ensure that you will never have to deal with shift changes as with the case of humans. There will be no more granting sick leaves to your favorite human coffee maker and later incur the wrath of a ranting client. The operability of this robotic coffee maker is flawless, continuous, and simultaneous. It thus guarantees that the customer experience and feedback you receive will always be a five-star.



4. No Human Contact. It matters

The Rozum Café solution is not here to phase out the human existence in the coffee industry. Thus the aspect of limited human contact is very much different from limited human interaction. Humans will always interact with each other because of our social nature. It is only cancer that fuels our well being and continuous existence.

The advantage of having limited human contact in your Rozum Café is to get rid of unnecessary loopholes in terms of hygiene and customer satisfaction. The current human is hygiene conscious and vulnerable at the same time such that any contact with an unknown entity can lead to a dangerous epidemic. It is thus important that the customers interact with the robotic Café in a sober environment.

Not to state that humans are unclean, but their absence in this picture will remove the need to worry about hygiene. This worry is because humans are biological, and thus foreign entities such as bacteria will always prefer our company no matter the precautions we take.

Hence isn’t it better to be safe than sorry? The robots doing all the work will ensure the customer environment remains sane and not compromised.

5. Customer Interaction

Since we have nodded our heads together to human sociability, if you have not done so, you should do it now. It is to the fact that human existence and beingsocial have the same weight on the balance scale. The Rozum Café had to incorporate this aspect to further fuel an awesome customer experience.

A simple hello is enough to get a grim human smiling again. If should be a top tier felony to frown at a robot unless you took the Terminator movie too personal. A robot will never fail to announce a simple ‘hello’ and ‘thank you, come again’ to every customer in the queue.

As for humans delivering such services, boredom and tiredness might set in, and a simple ‘hello’ might not surface. A customer will feel less appreciated leading to a bad customer experience, which subsequently translates to a lost customer.

6. Contactless Payment Method

With the Robotic Café in place, you do not need cash to make payments and, in turn, receive coffee-stained change if you are a clean freak. The Rozum Café solution with seamlessly process your payment through its digital platform, thus again making the customer experience as flawless as possible. It is thus dire to have a Rozum Café solution to handle your coffee business.

Your only worry will be ordering and refilling extra supplies of coffee grains. Implementing a Rozum Café solution will guarantee two things, a taste in unmatched coffee experience and also a taste in customer satisfaction and experience too.

So why not go the robotic way while still being human?

With robots in play, there will be no crowding from human employees in the work environment, and thus it will bring in a touch of class to your customers. There you have it, the perfect love story of how a struggling coffee experience met a robot and how Rozum Café validated their existence together with the six reasons why this union will last forever.

P.S. A video on how the robotic barista grinds, brews, foams and delivers

Stay Tuned!

Tags