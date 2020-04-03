How Redux Observable Made Ajax Calls Great Again

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Full Stack Developer
“A flexible and beautiful Select Input control for ReactJS with multiselect, autocomplete, async and creatable support.”
fork which is a wrapper for
React Select Async Paginate
that supports pagination on a menu scroll.
react-select
The redux observable is a middleware for Redux that allows you to filter and map action using RxJS operators. It can handle cancellation and other side effects. In terms of how code is structured all async calls will be stored into one location what makes the code cleaner and organized.
export const FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES = 'FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES';
export const SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES = 'SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES';
export function fetchMoreBranches(identityId, nextPage) {
return {
type: FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES,
identityId,
nextPage
};
}
export function successFetchBranches(branches, nextPage) {
return {
type: SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES,
branches,
nextPage
};
}
attribute. When it’s value is false app will know that there is no more data to load.
branchesNextPage
const preloadedState = {
repositories: {
identityId,
branches: [],
branchesNextPage: false,
}
};
let store = createStore(reducers, preloadedState, composeEnhancers(applyMiddleware(epicMiddleware)));
.
mapStateToProps
to connect the React component with the redux store.
connect()
const mapStateToProps = state => ({ branchesNextPage: state.repositories.branchesNextPage });
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
fetchMoreBranches: (id, nextPage) => dispatch(fetchMoreBranches(id, nextPage))
});
const AppContainer = connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(App);
which is triggered each time the user scroll options to the bottom. This is the event we will use to load more items to the select box.
onMenuScrollToBottom
will dispatch the action and the Redux Observable middleware will execute async ajax call if there is more data to load.
fetchMoreBranches
<Select
options={branches}
onChange={this.onBranchChange}
value={this.state.selectedBranch}
onMenuScrollToBottom={() =>
this.props.fetchMoreBranches(this.props.identityId, this.props.branchesNextPage)
}
/>
is dispatched the Redux Observable middleware will be called and async call will be executed.
FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES
passing branches to it, and
successFetchBranches
if the next page exists. This action
nextPage
will be caught by reducer to update the redux state.
SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES
will execute Alert box with an error message.
catchError
import { FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES, successFetchBranches } from '../actions';
import { ofType } from 'redux-observable';
import { EMPTY, of } from 'rxjs';
import { ajax } from 'rxjs/ajax';
import { mergeMap, map, catchError } from 'rxjs/operators';
import tokenHeader from '../../common/helpers/token';
import { showAlertBox } from '../../common/layout';
const fetchLoadMoreBranchesEpic = action$ => {
return action$.pipe(
ofType(FETCH_MORE_BRANCHES),
mergeMap(({ identityId, nextPage }) => {
if (nextPage === false) {
return EMPTY;
}
return ajax.post(`/app/auto/repos/branches/${identityId}`, { nextPage }, tokenHeader()).pipe(
map(data => successFetchBranches(data.response.branches, data.response.nextPage)),
catchError(error => of(showAlertBox('danger', error.response.message)))
);
})
);
};
export default fetchLoadMoreBranchesEpic;
import React from 'react';
import { SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES } from '../actions';
const repositories = (state = {}, action = []) => {
switch (action.type) {
case SUCCESS_FETCH_BRANCHES: {
return { ...state, branches: state.branches.concat(action.branches), branchesNextPage: action.nextPage };
}
default: {
return state;
}
}
return state;
};
export default repositories;