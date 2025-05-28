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How Rajeev Kumar Sharma Rebuilt Fidelity’s Financial Infrastructure

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

finance#financial-system-modernization#rajeev-kumar-sharma#cloud-native-fintech#mainframe-to-microservices#enterprise-software#fintech-infrastructure#scalable-payment-systems#good-company

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