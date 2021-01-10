How parallel Github Actions jobs can run your RSpec tests faster in Ruby on Rails application

Speed up your tests. Run 1 hour test suite in 2 minutes with optimal parallelisation on CI server.
GitHub introduced their own CI server solution called GitHub Actions. You will learn how to set up your Ruby on Rails application on GitHub Actions with YAML config file. To run your RSpec test suite faster you will configure parallel jobs with matrix strategy on GitHub Actions.
GitHub Actions makes it easy to automate all your software workflows with world-class CI/CD. Building, testing, and deploying your code right from GitHub became available with simple YAML configuration.
You can even create a few YAML config files to run a different set of rules on your CI like scheduling daily CI builds. But let’s focus strictly on how to get running tests for Rails app on GitHub Actions.
In your project repository, you need to create file
Thanks to it GitHub will run your CI build. You can find results of CI builds in Actions tab for your GitHub repository.
.github/workflows/main.yaml
In our case Rails application has Postgres database so you need to set up service with docker container to run Postgres DB.
# If you need DB like PostgreSQL then define service below.
# Example for Redis can be found here:
# https://github.com/actions/example-services/tree/master/.github/workflows
services:
postgres:
image: postgres:10.8
env:
POSTGRES_USER: postgres
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: ""
POSTGRES_DB: postgres
ports:
# will assign a random free host port
- 5432/tcp
# needed because the postgres container does not provide a healthcheck
options: --health-cmd pg_isready --health-interval 10s --health-timeout 5s --health-retries 5
To be able to install
ruby gem from project
pg
you will need
Gemfile
library in Ubuntu system hence the step to install it.
libpq-dev
is a set of library functions that allow client programs to pass queries to the PostgreSQL backend server and to receive the results of these queries. We need it to compile
libpq
gem. Next step will be installing our Ruby gems.
pg
# required to compile pg ruby gem
- name: install PostgreSQL client
run: sudo apt-get install libpq-dev
- name: Build and create DB
env:
# use localhost for the host here because we have specified a container for the job.
# If we were running the job on the VM this would be postgres
PGHOST: localhost
PGUSER: postgres
PGPORT: ${ { job.services.postgres.ports[5432] }} # get randomly assigned published port
RAILS_ENV: test
run: |
gem install bundler
bundle config path vendor/bundle
bundle install --jobs 4 --retry 3
bin/rails db:setup
To run RSpec tests across parallel jobs you need to set up matrix feature and thanks to that run the whole test suite distributed across jobs.
A build matrix provides different configurations for the virtual environment to test. For instance, a workflow can run a job for more than one supported version of a language, operating system, etc. For each configuration, a copy of the job runs and reports status.
In case of running parallel tests, you want to run the Rails application on the same Ruby version and Ubuntu system. But you want to split RSpec test suite into 2 sets so half of the tests go to a first parallel job and the second half to another job.
To split tests you can use Ruby gem Knapsack Pro that will split tests across parallel GitHub jobs in a dynamic way. Thanks to that each parallel job will be consuming a set of tests fetched from Knapsack Pro API Queue to ensure each parallel job finishes work at a similar time. This allows for evenly distributed tests and no bottleneck in parallel jobs (no slow job). Your CI build will be as fast as possible.
In our case, you split tests across 2 parallel jobs so you need to set 2 as
. Then each parallel job should have assigned index to
matrix.ci_node_total
starting from 0. The first parallel job gets index 0 and the second job gets index 1. This allows Knapsack Pro to know what tests should be executed on a particular job.
matrix.ci_node_index
# https://help.github.com/en/articles/workflow-syntax-for-github-actions#jobsjob_idstrategymatrix
strategy:
fail-fast: false
matrix:
# Set N number of parallel jobs you want to run tests on.
# Use higher number if you have slow tests to split them on more parallel jobs.
# Remember to update ci_node_index below to 0..N-1
ci_node_total: [2]
# set N-1 indexes for parallel jobs
# When you run 2 parallel jobs then first job will have index 0,
# the second job will have index 1 etc
ci_node_index: [0, 1]
You need to specify also API token for Knapsack Pro, for RSpec it will be
.
KNAPSACK_PRO_TEST_SUITE_TOKEN_RSPEC
Then you can run tests with Knapsack Pro in Queue Mode for RSpec:
bundle exec rake knapsack_pro:queue:rspec
Here you can find the full YAML configuration file for GitHub Actions and Ruby on Rails project.
I also recorded video showing how it all works and how CI builds with parallel jobs are configured on GitHub Actions.
If you would like to better understand how Queue Mode works in Knapsack Pro and what else problems it solves you will find a few useful information in below video.
I hope you find this helpful.
