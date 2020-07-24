How Much Time Do People Spend on Social Media?

Post pictures, share posts, subscribe to favorite YouTubers, re-tweet, and react. These are just some of the activities that people find themselves doing on social media. Have you always wondered how much time people spent on social media? If you feel that you are the only one who spends a ton of time on social media, then, you are not alone. Results from a recent study show the shocking reality. From checking your Instagram every minute while standing in line at the local grocery store to writing about your experiences on Facebook while eating out, social media plays a huge role in our daily lives.

In the digital age of today, we have gotten extremely addicted to social media and end up spending a great deal of time simply browsing through different social media platforms and doing nothing else. It can feel like a high when your Instagram story or post gets a ton of views. Besides, you can always buy instagram views to get more views. Find out how much people of your same demographic use social media.

Time Spent on Social Media

The most recent survey of Internet Marketing Services shows that internet users tend to spend 2 hours and 22 minutes on an average every day on social networking platforms. However, trended data reveals that social media consumption might become saturated soon. In the third quarter of 2018, it showed that users in many countries which had previously shown growing social media use signs have now started to plateau. It was found that from the 31 countries that were analyzed for time spent online, 11 of these countries saw a decrease in time spent on social media or stayed the same. According reason behind why social media use is starting to be limited by users is because of the fact that users now have a better understanding of their screen time and regularly monitor their screen time. Users know about the drawbacks of spending too much time on social media.

H owever, there are some countries which exhibited a considerable increase in social media use to know . instance, in the Philippines, 11 more minutes are spent every day by an average internet user as compared to back in 2017. The same applies for Saudi Arabia and UAE which showed a huge increase in social media use and the amount of time spent on social media is only growing.

In the year 2012, when the social media craze first started and more users had a smartphone than ever before, people used to spend about 1 hour and 30 minutes on social media each day. However, that increased to 2 hours and 22 minutes in 2018.



What is even more interesting is the age break-up of the time spent on social media. The age demographic that spends a whooping 3 hours and one minute on an average every day on social media is the age demographic of 16-24. Teenagers and young adults spend most of their time online. On the other hand, the age demographic of 55-64 spends the least amount of time on social media. The group only spends an hour and 13 minutes on social media platforms. This clearly shows that teenagers and young adults have a problem with social media use. It is crucial that they minimize social media use in order to avoid the side effects that come with using social media platforms such as depression, anxiety, and perceived social isolation.

Fascinating Facts about Social Media Use

The following are just some of the fascinating facts about social media use that you need to know more about. On an average, a US adult spends about 38 minutes a day using Facebook.

In the year 2018, users spent 142 minutes every day on social media. It is predicted that there would be over 3 billion people that would use social media by the year 2021.

Some projections reveal that an average adult is estimated to spend about 6 years and 8 months from their life using social media platforms.

There are about 1.4 billion daily active users on Facebook.

On an average, users spent about 40 minutes on YouTube every day.

In the year 2018, it was found that about 53 minutes were spent by users on an average using Instagram.

There are 330 million monthly active users on Twitter.

Conclusion

This post aims to make people realize just how much time they are spending on social media. Thus, it is obvious that social media dictates our lives.









