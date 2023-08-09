How Likely Was One to Survive on the Titanic?
Too Long; Didn't ReadDid class distinctions play a role in determining the fate of those onboard, creating a divide between privilege and danger? How did age and gender influence who survived and who succumbed to the relentless sea? Amidst the chaos, did the presence of family members provide comfort and support, urging passengers to face the storm together? And did the port of embarkation influence the destinies of those who boarded from different locations?
Thankfully, we can answer these questions using the Titanic dataset available at Kaggle. More than a hundred years after it sank, we can use the data to understand how a ticket's price may have influenced survival and whether certain cabin locations provided refuge during the tragic events. This Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) will reveal insights into the passengers’ experiences, shedding light on their stories of courage and loss on that fateful night.