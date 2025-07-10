How Lending Pools and Leverage Staking Are Shaping DeFi’s Risk Landscape

Table of Links
3 Background
4 System Model and 4.1 System Participants
4.2 Leverage Staking with LSDs
7.1 stETH Price Deviation and Terra Crash
7.2 Cascading Liquidation and User Behaviors
8 Stress Testing
8.1 Motivation and 8.2 Simulation
9 Discussion and Future Research Directions
A. Aave Parameter Configuration
B. Generalized Formalization For Leverage Staking
C. Leverage Staking Detection Algorithm
Authors:
(1) Xihan Xiong, Imperial College London, UK;
(2) Zhipeng Wang, Imperial College London, UK;
(3) Xi Chen, University of Sussex, UK;
(4) William Knottenbelt, Imperial College London, UK;
(5) Michael Huth, Imperial College London, UK.
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.