How Lending Pools and Leverage Staking Are Shaping DeFi’s Risk Landscape

by DeLeverage2mJuly 10th, 2025
Too Long; Didn't Read

This article analyzes historical Aave V2 lending pool parameter changes and presents formalized strategies and algorithms to detect direct and indirect leverage staking behaviors.

Coins Mentioned

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Related Work

3 Background

3.1 Blockchain and DeFi

3.2 Ethereum PoS

3.3 Staking Options

3.4 LSD

3.5 DeFi Lending Protocols

4 System Model and 4.1 System Participants

4.2 Leverage Staking with LSDs

5 Analytical Study

6 Empirical Study

7 Cascading Liquidation

7.1 stETH Price Deviation and Terra Crash

7.2 Cascading Liquidation and User Behaviors

8 Stress Testing

8.1 Motivation and 8.2 Simulation

9 Discussion and Future Research Directions

10 Conclusion and References

A. Aave Parameter Configuration

B. Generalized Formalization For Leverage Staking

C. Leverage Staking Detection Algorithm

A Aave Parameter Configuration

Table 3 depicts the historical changes of Aave parameter configurations. We crawl the collateralConfigurationChanged events for Aave V2 lending pool.

Table 3: Historical changes of Aave V2 parameter configurations.

B Generalized Formalization For Leverage Staking

B.1 Generalized Formalization

In addition to the standardized cases discussed in Section 5, real-world leverage lending situations can exhibit substantial variation among users. Specifically, we delineate the following variations using the direct leverage staking strategy as an example.



C Leverage Staking Detection Algorithm

Algorithms 1 and 2 depict the heuristics used to detect addresses that have performed direct and indirect leverage staking respectively.







Authors:

(1) Xihan Xiong, Imperial College London, UK;

(2) Zhipeng Wang, Imperial College London, UK;

(3) Xi Chen, University of Sussex, UK;

(4) William Knottenbelt, Imperial College London, UK;

(5) Michael Huth, Imperial College London, UK.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


DeLeverage@deleverage
DeLeverage
purcat-imgweb3#ethereum-staking#liquid-staking-derivatives#leverage-staking#ethereum-proof-of-stake#defi-lending-platforms#lido-finance#aave-protocol#curve-finance

