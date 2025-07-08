The Risks and Realities of Leverage Staking

Table of Links
3 Background
4 System Model and 4.1 System Participants
4.2 Leverage Staking with LSDs
7.1 stETH Price Deviation and Terra Crash
7.2 Cascading Liquidation and User Behaviors
8 Stress Testing
8.1 Motivation and 8.2 Simulation
9 Discussion and Future Research Directions
A. Aave Parameter Configuration
B. Generalized Formalization For Leverage Staking
C. Leverage Staking Detection Algorithm
5 Analytical Study
This section conducts an analytical study on the leverage staking strategy. We also offer a generalized formalization encompassing other potential scenarios in Appendix B.
In addition to the standardized scenario discussed above, real-world applications of leverage staking can vary significantly among users. For instance, a user might choose not to reinvest all of their received stETH on Aave. For a more detailed exploration of this variability, please see the generalized formalization in Appendix B.
Authors:
(1) Xihan Xiong, Imperial College London, UK;
(2) Zhipeng Wang, Imperial College London, UK;
(3) Xi Chen, University of Sussex, UK;
(4) William Knottenbelt, Imperial College London, UK;
(5) Michael Huth, Imperial College London, UK.
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
