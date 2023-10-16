How it Works by Archibald Williams - Table of Links

How it Works by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!





Title: How it Works

Author: Archibald Williams

Release date: April 10, 2009 [eBook #28553]

Most recently updated: January 4, 2021

Language: English

PREFACE

Chapter I.—THE STEAM-ENGINE.

Chapter II.—THE CONVERSION OF HEAT ENERGY INTO MECHANICAL MOTION.

Chapter III.—THE STEAM TURBINE.

Chapter IV.—THE INTERNAL-COMBUSTION ENGINE.

Chapter V.—ELECTRICAL APPARATUS.

Chapter VI.—THE ELECTRIC TELEGRAPH.

Chapter VII.—WIRELESS TELEGRAPHY.

Chapter VIII.—THE TELEPHONE.

Chapter IX.—DYNAMOS AND ELECTRIC MOTORS.

Chapter X.—RAILWAY BRAKES.

Chapter XI.—RAILWAY SIGNALLING.

Chapter XII.—OPTICS.

Chapter XIII.—THE MICROSCOPE, THE TELESCOPE, AND THE MAGIC-LANTERN.

Chapter XIV.—SOUND AND MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS.

Chapter XV.—WIND INSTRUMENTS.

Chapter XVI.—TALKING-MACHINES.

Chapter XVII.—WHY THE WIND BLOWS.

Chapter XVIII.—HYDRAULIC MACHINERY.

Chapter XIX.—HEATING AND LIGHTING.

Chapter XX.—VARIOUS MECHANISMS.









