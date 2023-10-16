Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How it Works by Archibald Williams - Table of Linksby@hackernoonbooks

    How it Works by Archibald Williams - Table of Links

    by Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoonOctober 16th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    How it Works by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! Title: How it Works Author: Archibald Williams Release date: April 10, 2009 [eBook #28553] Most recently updated: January 4, 2021 Language: English
    featured image - How it Works by Archibald Williams - Table of Links
    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture

    How it Works by Archibald Williams is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!


    Title: How it Works

    Author: Archibald Williams

    Release date: April 10, 2009 [eBook #28553]
    Most recently updated: January 4, 2021

    Language: English

    PREFACE

    Chapter I.—THE STEAM-ENGINE.

    Chapter II.—THE CONVERSION OF HEAT ENERGY INTO MECHANICAL MOTION.

    Chapter III.—THE STEAM TURBINE.

    Chapter IV.—THE INTERNAL-COMBUSTION ENGINE.

    Chapter V.—ELECTRICAL APPARATUS.

    Chapter VI.—THE ELECTRIC TELEGRAPH.

    Chapter VII.—WIRELESS TELEGRAPHY.

    Chapter VIII.—THE TELEPHONE.

    Chapter IX.—DYNAMOS AND ELECTRIC MOTORS.

    Chapter X.—RAILWAY BRAKES.

    Chapter XI.—RAILWAY SIGNALLING.

    Chapter XII.—OPTICS.

    Chapter XIII.—THE MICROSCOPE, THE TELESCOPE, AND THE MAGIC-LANTERN.

    Chapter XIV.—SOUND AND MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS.

    Chapter XV.—WIND INSTRUMENTS.

    Chapter XVI.—TALKING-MACHINES.

    Chapter XVII.—WHY THE WIND BLOWS.

    Chapter XVIII.—HYDRAULIC MACHINERY.

    Chapter XIX.—HEATING AND LIGHTING.

    Chapter XX.—VARIOUS MECHANISMS.

    1. CLOCKS AND WATCHES.
    2. LOCKS.
    3. THE CYCLE.
    4. AGRICULTURAL MACHINES.
    5. SOME NATURAL PHENOMENA.



    About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books.


    This book is part of the public domain. Archibald Williams (2009). How it Works. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/28553/pg28553-images.html


    This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture
    Best Public Domain Books For Learning Technology, via HackerNoon@hackernoonbooks
    We bring you the best public domain books in the history of the interwebs.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #educational #informative-book #hackernoon-books #project-gutenberg #books #archibald-williams #ebooks #how-it-works

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue by Francis Grose - Table of Links
    by hackernoonbooks
    Aug 02, 2022
    #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    A DEVELOPING SINK
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 19, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HANDY BOOKSTAND
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 17, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HOME-MADE PANTOGRAPH
    by archibaldwilliams
    Nov 19, 2023
    #popular-science
    Article Thumbnail
    A HORIZONTAL SLIDE-VALVE ENGINE.
    by archibaldwilliams
    Oct 29, 2023
    #popular-science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas