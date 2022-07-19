How IoT Platforms can Control Digital Transformation 2.1

Digital technologies taking over, businesses have developed wings building IoT solutions. By utilizing an IoT platform that can digitally change their physical products, all businesses, large and small, can become digital businesses. Data is the foundation of digital transformation (DT) The most straightforward way to think about DT is that it allows businesses to use consumer data directly to drive their operations. It really makes it possible for businesses to interact with customers more closely. A corporation is more competitive the more digitally advanced it is, the earliest movers in any market get the benefits.

For traditional businesses, digital transformation is an abstract concept since there is nothing tangible to ground it in. So how does a typical business become one that can benefit from digital transformation?





The first thing they do is create a digital connection between their clients and their business, which they can do through the Internet of Things (IoT). Although IoT technology begins with connectivity, the interesting part is digitalization. By utilizing an IoT platform that can digitally change their physical products, all businesses, large and small, can become digital businesses.





Some of the largest companies in the world are driving this digitization shift. Virtually all traditional Fortune 500 companies have digitized at least a portion of their product lines as a result of pressure from more technologically advanced competitors to operate online and with digitally native products.





The largest corporations are not the only ones feeling the need to shift, though. Timing is crucial, and the digital revolution is no exception. A corporation is more competitive the more digitally advanced it is. The earliest movers in any market get the benefits of competitive advantages.





How Digital Transformation is Facilitated by the IoT Platform

Physical goods are subject to digital transformation based on IoT. Selling items is how the typical business makes money; it serves as the foundation around which everything else is built. IoT-based digital transformation is also comprehensible and exciting enough to inspire employees to support it because it is in line with the company's culture.





Data is at the heart of both digital transformation and IoT. When used appropriately, IoT technology gathers source data from the real world and transforms it into knowledge that the business can employ.





The sensor is where internal source data begins. A software agent that resides on the embedded system transforms the data into a digital payload and wraps it in protocols before sending it across the network. This is the IoT network's edge, from which the operational technology network's data payload is collected and transferred to the IT network.





The data then travels to a database and the public cloud, where it can be processed using analytics software or artificial intelligence. When models are created through processing, information is produced that is kept in the business systems of the firm. Different departments within the company can access this information and use it to streamline and improve how they conduct business.





The IoT platform's performance in this process is what propels digital transformation. A company's digital connection to its products and clients is made possible by the IoT platform, which also makes it possible to digitize physical products and collect their data.





IoT makes data collection and analysis easier





Businesses generate revenue by offering goods and services for sale, including virtual, informational, and digital goods and services. IoT relies on a physical device that, by gathering and utilizing data, facilitates the transaction between a business and its client. It is the responsibility of the corporation to transform this data, which is derived from the physical world, into insightful knowledge that supports and expands its business.





This physical object features a sensor that gathers information from its surroundings or components in real-time, such as the number of objects inside or the system's temperature.





The company's database, which is located in its data center or a public or private cloud, receives the data after the IoT software converts it into a digital payload, encrypts it, and packages it with network protocols.





Once you have this data, you can format it and input it into your analytics tools or business process models powered by AI to generate predictions and obtain crucial insights into various business activities. IoTs also help in smart healthcare solutions.





The path of data from metrics gathered by the sensor to insights that drive decisions and strategy involves two essential technical components. They enable an IoT-driven digital transformation by working together.





IoT platforms





The Internet of Things platform is a software-defined solution that powers the entire operation, including data processing, connection, and interaction with analytics tools. It carries out a few key duties:

Supplying edge devices with local computing power

Data analysis from the integrated IoT sensor in the physical device

Connecting to a private cloud, public cloud, or local data center

Implementing analytics functions at the source of the data





All of this combines the physical layer, the application layer, and everything in between to make the IoT platform a "middleware" between remote user devices and the apps that use their data.





The IoT platform controls communication between hardware and applications in a manner similar to an OS driver. Additionally, it must provide and automate every connected device, function with a variety of network and cloud protocols, manage network security and encryption, be able to process data, and enable the creation of new or native applications.









It makes sense that IoT platforms are extremely difficult to manage and keep track of. It is almost hard to analyze in real-time due to the volume of data created.











The ability of the administrator to comprehend, manage, and debug a complex system with the ability to drill down to a particular device, application, location, or user role is why observability is a crucial component of IoT platforms.





Wrapping up

IoT platform technologies enable traditional businesses to transition to become digital-based businesses. They can then benefit from more competition, quick innovation, improved efficiency, new business models, and improved consumer experiences that already benefit digitally native enterprises.





The advantages of digital transformation ultimately revolve around improving how businesses engineer, promote, sell, and support their customers by bringing them closer to the business. Significant competitive benefits emerge from having that closer vantage point.





All businesses, large and small, now have access to the competitive advantages that arise from the digital transformation of their goods thanks to the Internet of Things. To put it another way, IoT technologies can be viewed as keys that open the door to the digital transformational realm. The possibilities are endless once inside the kingdom.