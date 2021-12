Zettelkasten proposes a way of writing connected notes, and not just a collection of notes. The human brain is non-linear: we jump from idea to idea, all the time. The difference to other systems is that you create a web of thoughts instead of notes of arbitrary size and form, and emphasize connection, not a collection. Obsidian is a powerful knowledge base on top of a folder of plain text Markdown files that you can organize in whatever way you want.