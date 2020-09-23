How I Prove My Ideas Before Implementing Them

Time is the most valuable asset, use it wisely. That is why you should prove your ideas before implementing them. Programming is time consuming, I love programming but I avoid writing code whenever it is possible. A perfect written software, that nobody wants, is just a waste. To identify if an idea worth implementing, I use these tactics.

Describe Idea On Paper

Write your idea down. Define what you want to do. Then Split your idea in feasible tasks. Draw mind maps, diagrams and user interfaces for your future product. Write down

problem you solve

how does your product solve it

which value does your solution provide

perfect product user

how you want to sell it

how you will be paid

features/benefits for user (identify essential features)

Find a product similar to yours

Look at the market. Is there a similar product that solves the similar problem? If yes, what are your product advantages over other products? Can you really create a better product at the same pricing? How long will it take, to clone a competitors product? What is a killer feature compared to competitors product?

Cold Call

Cold calling is a nightmare for a software developer. You should try it anyway. Characterize corporate customer for your product, find him in the phone book and call him. You will not close any sale, I guarantee it but you will learn a lot about your market and your product.

Create Google Ads Campaign

How would you google your product? Which keywords would you use? Write these keywords down, create default website "Under Construction, we are back soon" and start Google Ads campaign. Adjust your campaign. Try to generate traffic on your website and analyse keywords. Does somebody really need your solution? Should you really implement it.

Conclusion

Find out what works for you. Try to sell before you build. Get customer feedback early. Do not rush to write code.

