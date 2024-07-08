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How I Plan, Track & Organize My Finances In Notion

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byZoe Chew@whizzoe

Create, build and write. HackerNoon Award Winner in 2020 & 2021.

July 8th, 2024
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Zoe Chew
    byZoe Chew@whizzoe

    Create, build and write. HackerNoon Award Winner in 2020 & 2021.

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Zoe Chew@whizzoe

Create, build and write. HackerNoon Award Winner in 2020 & 2021.

Read my storiesAbout @whizzoe

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TOPICS

finance#financial-management#personal-finance#productivity#notion#notion-templates#budgeting-tools#building-tools-on-notion#money-management-tools

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