How I Built a Simple Report Card Program in Java for 15 Subjects Part 2

A few days ago I published an article about making a report card program in Java. I thought I should make this program work if you are having more than 2 subjects, which most of the students have.
I forgot to mention, this will also work if you have let’s say 7 subjects, I mean to say this program will accept more than 1 subject and less than or equal to 15.
Well. looks good. So, starting with formating the old code 😂.
Then, I took a variable and asked how many subject are there in total:
System.out.println("How many subjects do you have? (Maximum 15, minimum 2)");
int sub_count = sc.nextInt();
A simple condition to make sure the minimum number of subjects should be 2:
if (sub_count == 1) {
System.out.println("Atleast 2 subjects required");
}
Similarly, I made a else condition which will be executed when the number of is more than 15 or less than 2 (also for negative integers, ex- -15, -27):
else {
System.out.println("Error: Number of subjects should not be more than 15 or not less than 0");
}
I added more 14 condition for different inputs, for ex if the number of subjects is 2, this code will be executed:
else if (sub_count == 2) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 2 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/200");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 200 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
if (sub1 > sub2) {
System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub1);
} else {
System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub2);
}
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 2;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
}
I repeated the same code with some minor changes like, if the no. of subjects is 3 I made one more variable for that and stored the value in it:
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
I added this variable in this condition so that the value should not be greater than 100:
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100) {
// Code
}
Added the third variable in total:
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/300");
Same in Percentage:
float percent = (float) total / 300 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
And for the highest marks first I compared the marks of the first two subjects and added the greater one to another variable then, compared the greater of the two with the marks of the third subject:
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max1, sub3));
Same thing with Average:
float avg = (float) total / 3;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
Nothing more is changed, the most important in the highest marks, if the no. of subjects is 4 then this how the code of Highest marks will look:
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max2, sub4));
Compared the first 2, stored greater one in a variable, compared the variable with subject 3, stored the greater one in
max2 and compared it with the fourth subject. Check out this question on StackOverflow to learn more: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/4982210/find-the-max-of-3-numbers-in-java-with-different-data-types
This is how the code looks like if the total subjects are 15:
else if (sub_count == 15) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");
int sub12 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");
int sub13 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");
int sub14 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 15");
int sub15 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100
&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100 && sub15 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12
+ sub13 + sub14 + sub15;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1500");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1500 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
int max10 = Math.max(max9, sub11);
int max11 = Math.max(max10, sub12);
int max12 = Math.max(max11, sub13);
int max13 = Math.max(max12, sub14);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max13, sub15));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 15;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
}
This is the source code for the extended program:
import java.util.Scanner;
public class marks {
public static void main(String args[]) {
try (Scanner sc = new Scanner(System.in)) {
System.out.println("How many subjects do you have? (Maximum 15, minimum 2)");
int sub_count = sc.nextInt();
if (sub_count == 1) {
System.out.println("Atleast 2 subjects required");
}
else if (sub_count == 2) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 2 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/200");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 200 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
if (sub1 > sub2) {
System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub1);
} else {
System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub2);
}
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 2;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
}
// 3 Subjects
else if (sub_count == 3) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 3 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/300");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 300 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max1, sub3));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 3;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
}
// 4 Subjects
else if (sub_count == 4) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 4 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/400");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 400 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max2, sub4));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 4;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// Subject 5
} else if (sub_count == 5) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 5 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/500");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 500 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max3, sub5));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 5;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// Subject 6
} else if (sub_count == 6) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 6 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/600");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 600 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max4, sub6));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 6;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// Subject 7
} else if (sub_count == 7) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 7 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/700");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 700 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max5, sub7));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 7;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 8
} else if (sub_count == 8) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 8 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/800");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 800 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max6, sub8));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 8;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 9
} else if (sub_count == 9) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 9 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/900");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 900 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max7, sub9));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 8;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 10
} else if (sub_count == 10) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1000");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1000 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max8, sub10));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 10;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 11
} else if (sub_count == 11) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1100");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1100 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max9, sub11));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 11;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 12
} else if (sub_count == 12) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");
int sub12 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1200");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1200 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
int max10 = Math.max(max9, sub11);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max10, sub12));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 12;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 13
} else if (sub_count == 13) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");
int sub12 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");
int sub13 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100
&& sub13 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12
+ sub13;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1300");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1300 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
int max10 = Math.max(max9, sub11);
int max11 = Math.max(max10, sub12);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max11, sub13));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 13;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 14
} else if (sub_count == 14) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");
int sub12 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");
int sub13 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");
int sub14 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100
&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12
+ sub13 + sub14;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1400");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1400 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
int max10 = Math.max(max9, sub11);
int max11 = Math.max(max10, sub12);
int max12 = Math.max(max11, sub13);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max12, sub14));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 14;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
// subject 15
} else if (sub_count == 15) {
System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");
int sub1 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");
int sub2 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");
int sub3 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");
int sub4 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");
int sub5 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");
int sub6 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");
int sub7 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");
int sub8 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");
int sub9 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");
int sub10 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");
int sub11 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");
int sub12 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");
int sub13 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");
int sub14 = sc.nextInt();
System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 15");
int sub15 = sc.nextInt();
if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100
&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100
&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100 && sub15 <= 100) {
// Total
int total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12
+ sub13 + sub14 + sub15;
System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1500");
// Percentage
float percent = (float) total / 1500 * 100;
System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");
// Highest Marks
int max1 = Math.max(sub1, sub2);
int max2 = Math.max(max1, sub3);
int max3 = Math.max(max2, sub4);
int max4 = Math.max(max3, sub5);
int max5 = Math.max(max4, sub6);
int max6 = Math.max(max5, sub7);
int max7 = Math.max(max6, sub8);
int max8 = Math.max(max7, sub9);
int max9 = Math.max(max8, sub10);
int max10 = Math.max(max9, sub11);
int max11 = Math.max(max10, sub12);
int max12 = Math.max(max11, sub13);
int max13 = Math.max(max12, sub14);
System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max13, sub15));
// Average
float avg = (float) total / 15;
System.out.println("Average is " + avg);
// Remarks
if (percent <= 50) {
System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");
} else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");
} else if (percent >= 90) {
System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");
} else {
System.out.println("Remarks: Good");
}
} else {
System.out.println("Values are Greator!");
}
}
else {
System.out.println("Error: Number of subjects should not be more than 15 or not less than 0");
}
}
}
}
Check out how the program works: https://www.blogger.com/video.g?token=AD6v5dwD6iubllHqPoMQMVMCJtvqvDPdP4lcZ3e2JgDQ119CmmdCcjAxnh2c2X7eupES6oxT__UDFgdPpT0Xft8eg6HoSEsj7lRq3GhGATBd1LMngjWySz0BC2ilV3klgxxSC3_q8wL6
Thanks for reading! Check out my website, I keep posting random stuff here 😉.