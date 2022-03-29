Search icon
How I Built a Simple Report Card Program in Java for 15 Subjects Part 2 by@mayankvikash

How I Built a Simple Report Card Program in Java for 15 Subjects Part 2

A few days ago I published an article about making a [report card program] in Java. Write a program to take marks of 15 subjects from the user and display the Total, Percentage, Highest Marks, Average, and Remarks. It should also work if the number of subjects is less than 15 or less than 2. I added more 14 conditions for different inputs, for ex if the subject is 2, this code will be executed: "Atleast 2 subjects required" and "Number of subjects should not be more than 15"
A few days ago I published an article about making a report card program in Java. I thought I should make this program work if you are having more than 2 subjects, which most of the students have.


I forgot to mention, this will also work if you have let’s say 7 subjects, I mean to say this program will accept more than 1 subject and less than or equal to 15.

Write a program to take marks of 15 subjects from the user and display the Total, Percentage, Highest Marks, Average, and Remarks. It should also work if the number of subjects is less than 15.

Well. looks good. So, starting with formating the old code 😂.

Then, I took a variable and asked how many subject are there in total:

System.out.println("How many subjects do you have? (Maximum 15, minimum 2)");

int  sub_count = sc.nextInt();

A simple condition to make sure the minimum number of subjects should be 2:

if (sub_count == 1) {

System.out.println("Atleast 2 subjects required");

}

Similarly, I made a else condition which will be executed when the number of is more than 15 or less than 2 (also for negative integers, ex- -15, -27):

else {
System.out.println("Error: Number of subjects should not be more than 15 or not less than 0");
}

I added more 14 condition for different inputs, for ex if the number of subjects is 2, this code will be executed:

else  if (sub_count == 2) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 2 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/200");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 200 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

if (sub1 > sub2) {

System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub1);

} else {

System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub2);

}

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 2;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

}

I repeated the same code with some minor changes like, if the no. of subjects is 3 I made one more variable for that and stored the value in it:

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

I added this variable in this condition so that the value should not be greater than 100:

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100) {
	// Code
}

Added the third variable in total:

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/300");

Same in Percentage:

float  percent = (float) total / 300 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

And for the highest marks first I compared the marks of the first two subjects and added the greater one to another variable then, compared the greater of the two with the marks of the third subject:

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max1,  sub3));

Same thing with Average:

float  avg = (float) total / 3;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

Nothing more is changed, the most important in the highest marks, if the no. of subjects is 4 then this how the code of Highest marks will look:

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max2,  sub4));


Compared the first 2, stored greater one in a variable, compared the variable with subject 3, stored the greater one in max2 and compared it with the fourth subject. Check out this question on StackOverflow to learn more: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/4982210/find-the-max-of-3-numbers-in-java-with-different-data-types


This is how the code looks like if the total subjects are 15:

else  if (sub_count == 15) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");

int  sub12 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");

int  sub13 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");

int  sub14 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 15");

int  sub15 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100

&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100 && sub15 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12

+ sub13 + sub14 + sub15;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1500");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1500 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

int  max10 = Math.max(max9,  sub11);

int  max11 = Math.max(max10,  sub12);

int  max12 = Math.max(max11,  sub13);

int  max13 = Math.max(max12,  sub14);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max13,  sub15));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 15;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

}


Source code for 15 subjects

This is the source code for the extended program:

import  java.util.Scanner;

  

public  class  marks {

public  static  void  main(String  args[]) {

  

try (Scanner  sc = new  Scanner(System.in)) {

  

System.out.println("How many subjects do you have? (Maximum 15, minimum 2)");

int  sub_count = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub_count == 1) {

  

System.out.println("Atleast 2 subjects required");

  

}

  

else  if (sub_count == 2) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 2 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/200");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 200 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

if (sub1 > sub2) {

System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub1);

} else {

System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub2);

}

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 2;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

}

  

// 3 Subjects

  

else  if (sub_count == 3) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 3 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/300");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 300 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max1,  sub3));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 3;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

}

  

// 4 Subjects

  

else  if (sub_count == 4) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 4 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/400");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 400 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max2,  sub4));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 4;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// Subject 5

  

} else  if (sub_count == 5) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 5 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/500");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 500 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max3,  sub5));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 5;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// Subject 6

  

} else  if (sub_count == 6) {

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 6 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/600");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 600 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max4,  sub6));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 6;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// Subject 7

  

} else  if (sub_count == 7) {

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 7 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/700");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 700 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max5,  sub7));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 7;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 8

  

} else  if (sub_count == 8) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 8 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/800");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 800 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max6,  sub8));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 8;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 9

  

} else  if (sub_count == 9) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 9 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/900");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 900 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max7,  sub9));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 8;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 10

  

} else  if (sub_count == 10) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1000");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1000 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max8,  sub10));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 10;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 11

  

} else  if (sub_count == 11) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1100");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1100 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max9,  sub11));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 11;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 12

} else  if (sub_count == 12) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");

int  sub12 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1200");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1200 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

int  max10 = Math.max(max9,  sub11);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max10,  sub12));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 12;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 13

  

} else  if (sub_count == 13) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");

int  sub12 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");

int  sub13 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100

&& sub13 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12

+ sub13;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1300");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1300 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

int  max10 = Math.max(max9,  sub11);

int  max11 = Math.max(max10,  sub12);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max11,  sub13));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 13;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 14

  

} else  if (sub_count == 14) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");

int  sub12 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");

int  sub13 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");

int  sub14 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100

&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12

+ sub13 + sub14;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1400");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1400 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

int  max10 = Math.max(max9,  sub11);

int  max11 = Math.max(max10,  sub12);

int  max12 = Math.max(max11,  sub13);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max12,  sub14));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 14;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

// subject 15

  

} else  if (sub_count == 15) {

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of 10 subjects (out of 100)");

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

int  sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

int  sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 3");

int  sub3 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 4");

int  sub4 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 5");

int  sub5 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 6");

int  sub6 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 7");

int  sub7 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 8");

int  sub8 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 9");

int  sub9 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 10");

int  sub10 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 11");

int  sub11 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 12");

int  sub12 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 13");

int  sub13 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 14");

int  sub14 = sc.nextInt();

  

System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 15");

int  sub15 = sc.nextInt();

  

if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100 && sub3 <= 100 && sub4 <= 100 && sub5 <= 100 && sub6 <= 100

&& sub7 <= 100 && sub8 <= 100 && sub9 <= 100 && sub10 <= 100 && sub11 <= 100 && sub12 <= 100

&& sub13 <= 100 && sub14 <= 100 && sub15 <= 100) {

  

// Total

  

int  total = sub1 + sub2 + sub3 + sub4 + sub5 + sub6 + sub7 + sub8 + sub9 + sub10 + sub11 + sub12

+ sub13 + sub14 + sub15;

System.out.println("Total = " + total + "/1500");

  

// Percentage

  

float  percent = (float) total / 1500 * 100;

System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent + "%");

  

// Highest Marks

  

int  max1 = Math.max(sub1,  sub2);

int  max2 = Math.max(max1,  sub3);

int  max3 = Math.max(max2,  sub4);

int  max4 = Math.max(max3,  sub5);

int  max5 = Math.max(max4,  sub6);

int  max6 = Math.max(max5,  sub7);

int  max7 = Math.max(max6,  sub8);

int  max8 = Math.max(max7,  sub9);

int  max9 = Math.max(max8,  sub10);

int  max10 = Math.max(max9,  sub11);

int  max11 = Math.max(max10,  sub12);

int  max12 = Math.max(max11,  sub13);

int  max13 = Math.max(max12,  sub14);

  

System.out.println("Highest Marks = " + Math.max(max13,  sub15));

  

// Average

  

float  avg = (float) total / 15;

System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// Remarks

if (percent <= 50) {

System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

} else  if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

} else  if (percent >= 90) {

System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

} else {

System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

}

  

} else {

System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

}

  

}

  

else {

System.out.println("Error: Number of subjects should not be more than 15 or not less than 0");

}

  

// System.out.println("Enter the marks of 2 subjects (out of 100)");

  

// System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 1:");

// int sub1 = sc.nextInt();

  

// System.out.println("Enter the marks of subject 2:");

// int sub2 = sc.nextInt();

  

// if (sub1 <= 100 && sub2 <= 100) {

  

// // Total

  

// int total = sub1 + sub2;

// System.out.println("Total = " + total);

  

// // Percentage

  

// float percent = (float) total / 200 * 100;

// System.out.println("Percentage = " + percent);

  

// // Highest Marks

  

// if (sub1 > sub2) {

// System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub1);

// } else {

// System.out.println("Highest marks scored is " + sub2);

// }

  

// // Average

  

// float avg = (float) total / 2;

// System.out.println("Average is " + avg);

  

// // Remarks

// if (percent <= 50) {

// System.out.println("Remarks: You need to work hard!");

// } else if (percent >= 80 && percent <= 90) {

// System.out.println("Remarks: Good Marks :)");

// } else if (percent >= 90) {

// System.out.println("Remarks: Excellent");

// } else {

// System.out.println("Remarks: Good");

// }

  

// } else {

// System.out.println("Values are Greator!");

// }

  

}

  

}

  

}

15 Subjects Output

Check out how the program works: https://www.blogger.com/video.g?token=AD6v5dwD6iubllHqPoMQMVMCJtvqvDPdP4lcZ3e2JgDQ119CmmdCcjAxnh2c2X7eupES6oxT__UDFgdPpT0Xft8eg6HoSEsj7lRq3GhGATBd1LMngjWySz0BC2ilV3klgxxSC3_q8wL6


Thanks for reading! Check out my website, I keep posting random stuff here 😉.

