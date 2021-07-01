How I Built A Million Dollar Algo-Trading Strategy Then Lost It All

On 23rd May 2021 I awoke at 4.23 am to perform my insomniac routine of checking my Binance trading account, bitcoin had crashed as it so often does. This time was different though, my $1.88 million was gone. I had made a mistake in my code which caused my leverage trading algorithm to miss its stop-loss I and had been liquidated.\n\n\\\nYou see whilst many will say it’s only money, I had not slept properly for more than half a year, every waking hour glued to my screen. Line after line of code one more line, one line closer to immortality. I had convinced myself that if I make enough money every problem in life will disintegrate from reality. So as that cool 1.88 million vanished in a flash, I re-inherited the everyday anxiety, the questions of purpose, crippling self-doubt and the social anxiety's in a millisecond. It propelled me out of my body and flipped me back facing myself, I pirouetted a frozen with terror stranger, my slouched frame my arms side by side gripping the duvet. I thought to myself ‘this is how it feels to die. The following month can only be described as feeling like someone had actually died. Still, it was only money, now a month wiser, a month poorer and after a month of mourning, I can finally tell my story.\n\n\\\n ![Imhotep - a diamond in the rough](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/roz7KN72KLOheVt6rYnvSt0jhD12-qabs37oq.png "right-50")I thought maybe I had some of the right ingredients to make it in algorithmic trading. I had worked in architecture, in financial technology, I had learned to code, I had mined crypto with commercial ASICS and I had traded for years. Presuming I had covered some of the grounds necessary to build a truly degenerate trading algorithm. I set to work. It started with a race with myself to build the Valhalla of all algorithms. At peak productivity, I was running 50,000 algorithms. I would run these continuously over six months with only a few select permutations making all the way through the walk-forward testing. One was beautiful, the simplicity of it mesmerizing I thought… First went in the paycheck, then went in the next paycheck, and then another paycheck. Eventually, all my bitcoin went in and by April my account was growing by $10,000 every time I looked at it. And before I knew it at the grand old age of 32, I was a millionaire.\n\n\\\n\\\n\n---\n\n## **How to build a profitable trading algorithm?**\n\n\\\n* *Fade your assumptions*\n* *Aim for robust returns over gains*\n* *Momentum is an edge*\n* *Understand what is happening when you push new code*\n* *Stop-loss > risk / reward ratio > criteria for entries*\n\n \\\n\nI have read my fair share of economics, trading, and technical analysis books. I have traded a lot of crypto over the years. But to be honest those only contributed the smallest of portions. I built many that looked great on paper and in back-testing but performed woefully in live testing. My problem was I started by building my algorithms on technical indicators like RSI, MACD, or machine learning concepts. In back-testing, these would not reveal the lag they experience in real-time. I was over-fitting to imaginary timeframes, with no slippage or rate limits and free transaction fees.\n\n\\\nWhat gave me my break was when I started reading economic and finance research papers on trading strategies. In them, I would ‘find’ inspiration then flesh out a strategy and build it into a bot. I would optimize it through back-testing, often combining multiple concepts or stripping them back. Combining the ideas that don’t necessarily reinforce one another on paper but cover different territories is an important aspect of building a robust strategy. Some were terrible. Well, most of them were apart from one that I coined ‘Imhotep’-after the Egyptian architect of the pyramids. You see Imhotep performed better in live testing than it did in back-testing, the inverse is usually the case. Before long I was specifying Ferrari’s and scouting houses in Normandy.\n\n\\\n\\\n```\ntakeProfit = close[1] - d*2\n```\n\n```\n *The single line that saw Imhotep reign supreme*\n```\n\n\\\n\n---\n\n## What went wrong?\n\n* *I used leverage.*\n* *I didn’t test my stop loss*\n* *I didn’t have proper monitoring.*\n* *I was trading with 100% of my capital.*\n* *I was an idiot.*\n\n\\\nYou may say well none of the things you should ever do. Yes, when it’s going that well you think you’re invincible. When my stop loss didn't trigger, and as I didn't have sufficient monitoring to alert me, my margin would no longer cover my long position and I was liquidated. I didn't even get a margin call, no email, nothing it was just gone. Then arrived an email from CZ of Binance "We regret to inform you your position has been liquidated" first thing I could think was I have let my family down. My girlfriend, even Freki the dachshund. I had been comprehensively beaten by CZ.

\
> There's no need to fear or hope, but only to look for new weapons.
>
> Gilles Deleuze
>
> \

\
So what did I do next? well after a week of complete disassociation from reality, I got back into code I did my best to wipe the loss from my mind by coding it out of the strategy. The results are a lot tamer but I'm hopeful that eventually, I will be able to write the second part of this article, detailing 'how to make it all back'. Stay safe out there and please don't trade with too much leverage.