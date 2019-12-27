How To Trade within TradingView with Alpaca

Want to know exactly how? We've got you covered.

What you'll need to get started:

An Alpaca account (make one here!) A TradingView account (make one here by clicking "join for free")

Once you're logged into both accounts, open a chart in TradingView (via the "Chart" tab).

When you're looking at a chart, there will be a menu bar below it. On the far right is the option "Trading Panel"—select that one.

Oodles of options will appear in the Trading Panel—select Alpaca to continue with your Alpaca trading account! It'll open into a "continue" and, subsequently, an authorization modal.

Once you have your Alpaca account set up and authorized you will be able to start trading from TradingView! Where you saw "Trading Panel" before, you should now see "Alpaca". Click on it, and view insights like your current positions, orders, history and notifications. On the right side of the page a trading modal will be available to execute on trades.

Have fun, and good luck out there!

Please note that technology and services are offered by AlpacaDB, Inc. and brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Alpaca Securities LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities, or open a brokerage account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca is not registered (Alpaca is registered only in the United States).

You should know that the use or granting of any third party access to your account information or place transactions in your account at your direction is solely at your risk. Alpaca does not warrant against loss of use or any direct, indirect or consequential damages or losses to you caused by your assent, expressed or implied, to a third party accessing your account or information, including access provided through any other third party apps, systems, or sites.

Commission-Free trading means that there are no commission charges for Alpaca self-directed individual cash brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities through an API. Relevant SEC and FINRA fees may apply.

