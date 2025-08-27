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How I Accidentally Became an iOS Developer and Why It Wouldn't Happen Today

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byOleksandr Uvarov@barracuda

iOS Engineer, indie app developer

August 27th, 2025
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Oleksandr Uvarov@barracuda

iOS Engineer, indie app developer

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programming#mobile-apps#indie-developers#ios#ai#tech-nostalgia

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