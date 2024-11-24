How HyperHuman Pushes the Boundaries of Realistic Human Image Generation

Authors: (1) Xian Liu, Snap Inc., CUHK with Work done during an internship at Snap Inc.; (2) Jian Ren, Snap Inc. with Corresponding author: [email protected]; (3) Aliaksandr Siarohin, Snap Inc.; (4) Ivan Skorokhodov, Snap Inc.; (5) Yanyu Li, Snap Inc.; (6) Dahua Lin, CUHK; (7) Xihui Liu, HKU; (8) Ziwei Liu, NTU; (9) Sergey Tulyakov, Snap Inc.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Related Work

3 Our Approach and 3.1 Preliminaries and Problem Setting

3.2 Latent Structural Diffusion Model

3.3 Structure-Guided Refiner

4 Human Verse Dataset

5 Experiments

5.1 Main Results

5.2 Ablation Study

6 Discussion and References

A Appendix and A.1 Additional Quantitative Results

A.2 More Implementation Details and A.3 More Ablation Study Results

A.4 More User Study Details

A.5 Impact of Random Seed and Model Robustness and A.6 Boarder Impact and Ethical Consideration

A.7 More Comparison Results and A.8 Additional Qualitative Results

A.9 Licenses

6 DISCUSSION

Conclusion. In this paper, we propose a novel framework HyperHuman to generate in-the-wild human images of high quality. To enforce the joint learning of image appearance, spatial relationship, and geometry in a unified network, we propose Latent Structural Diffusion Model that simultaneously denoises the depth and normal along with RGB. Then we devise Structure-Guided Refiner to compose the predicted conditions for detailed generation. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our framework yields superior performance, generating realistic humans under diverse scenarios.





Limitation and Future Work. As an early attempt in human generation foundation model, our approach creates controllable human of high realism. However, due to the limited performance of existing pose/depth/normal estimators for in-the-wild humans, we find it sometimes fails to generate subtle details like finger and eyes. Besides, the current pipeline still requires body skeleton as input, where deep priors like LLMs can be explored to achieve text-to-pose generation in future work.

REFERENCES

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



