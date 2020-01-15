How Helpful is Primavera in a Construction

Being a multifarious, sophisticated project, Primavera is essential in a construction project to get everything executed within budget and on time. Owned by Oracle, Primavera is a renowned tool used for planning, managing, controlling and executing projects or portfolios. It is an easy to use Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution. Not only is this goodie used in construction, but it can also be used for any multifaceted projects with a lot of complexities. This includes oil and gas, engineering, architecture, chemicals, financial services, aerospace and defense, government, IT, telecommunications, and even movie creation.

In more simpler terms

Primavera helps give answers to those long-held questions in project execution and help project managers and contractors sail through the milestones. By allocating the best resources, forecasting, and control risks, projects are executed efficiently and effectively.

What is the cost required to complete the task?

What amount of resources are required?

When will each project milestone be completed?

How much manpower is required?

Which part of the task is more of priority?

What activities are needed to be carried out tomorrow, in 2 days, in 3 days…?

And so much more.

Here are the various Primavera solutions

Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management

Primavera Earned Value Management.

Primavera P6 Analytics

Primavera Portfolio Management

Primavera Contractor

Primavera Portfolio Management

Primavera Risk Management

Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management

It offers multi-project planning that helps companies to filter and optimize resources, time, the supply chain, and making the right decisions.

Primavera Earned Value Management.

It is used to manage the cost in relation to the scope of a project. It helps give an outline of the current status of a project with regards to the total money spent. The value of work performed is given and ensure work is performed in the right budget.

Primavera P6 Analytics

It provides more insight into Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management. It is a business intelligence solution that provides information on the trends and history of the project, forecast critical issues, cost and many more.

Primavera Contractor

Provides contactor planning, scheduling, reporting and other tools to ensure easy execution of the tasks.

Primavera Portfolio Management :

It ensures you reach your goals on time by prioritizing task, tracking performance and ensure productivity.

Primavera Risk Management

It figures out the uncertainties, risks, and issues that might arise during the execution of the project.

How helpful is Primavera?

The answer is very helpful. Planning, scheduling, controlling and monitoring are important aspects of construction projects to ensure success. Here is the importance of Primavera in construction

It helps to identify performance risks and respond to it efficiently

Planning and monitoring of the project become hassle-free through Primavera

It shows if a task or project is running out of deadline and help control delay

It ensures tasks are carried out on time

It evaluates resources (time, money, materials, manpower) required to carry out a project

Allows project managers, employees or staff to make timely, accurate decisions

It promotes collaboration and promotion between project teams to be aware of progress and work hand-in-hand to make things happen

It helps to discover, develop and implement best practices to ensure successful completion of the project.

Make predictions and forecasts from the start to finish of the project.

With the charts, it enables tracking time, cost and materials spent.

These and many more are the importance of Primavera. Project execution in construction are in phases and they include:

Planning

Scheduling

Controlling

Closing

Planning

This is the most critical aspect of the process as it will determine the outcome of the project. Plans are made on time, cost, human resources, and also communications. Moreover, it is the baseline for further scheduling, monitoring, and controlling of the project till the final stage of the work.

Scheduling

After the breakdown of the activities or task to be done, the team calculated the progression of the work, the amount of time required, the critical aspect of the work. After these are put in place, it is vital to monitor the schedule, check for any risk or discrepancies and take necessary actions to ensure things are restored to normal.

Controlling

Primavera makes risk analysis easy with just a click on the total float. Any critical issues can be easily identified and modified with this amazing software. Correction can be done by changing the project data and re-forecasting the plan inputted in Primavera.

Closing

This is the wrap up of the project. Reporting of work progress, deciding if the project is just a stepping stone to other project or the end itself.

Conclusion

The place of Primavera in the planning and execution of the project cannot be overemphasized. For any work to be completed and record great success, this amazing software is essential.

