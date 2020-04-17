How Hacking Giving Keeps Communities Strong

@ brianwallace Brian Wallace Founder @ NowSourcing. Contributor @ Hackernoon, Advisor @GoogleSmallBiz, Podcaster, infographics

Millions of businesses have shut down their physical work sites due to Coronavirus, many moving to remote online platforms. So too schooling, with educators and children moving to virtual classrooms, even churches are meeting digitally. With all this acceptance of telecommuting, tele-schooling, and tele-attending church, it’s no wonder charity giving is looking to add the “t.” Hacking giving can help keep our society strong while we are all stuck at home physically distancing ourselves.

Tele-giving has long before been, according to most Americans, having a positive impact. In 2018, more than 3 in 5 gave charity, and more than 1 in 3 volunteered. About a third of those people gave that money to a religious organization and volunteered at churches or religious groups.

Religious groups have historically received the largest share of donations, many relying on in-person, cash gifts. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, 79% of churches offered an online mode to donate. Congregations found it was more convenient for members, helped smooth out the lean giving periods, and overall helped people feel connected.

Over half of the people asked are willing to give to their church digitally. And that’s a lot of people when you take into account that many are joining. In Southern California, one church reported 1,400 people committing to Christianity and a 4x increase in online attendees.

A megachurch, Churchome, when it closed all its Seattle locations saw a 60% increase in sign-up for their app within one week. They also reported a 23% increase in virtual Sunday service attendance. Lakewood church, also a megachurch, with 52,000 attendees per week are broadcasting services exclusively online.

Churches are using Facebook Live and YouTube for free to stream services, recreating the Sunday experience remotely. Others are using paid services such as Roku and AppleTV or the good old radio on SiriusXM channel 128 and church websites.

Whether you have faith in-person or virtually, there are many ways to give despite the current pandemic. So get out there, not literally, and make the world a little better!

Learn more about hacking giving during a pandemic below:

Tags