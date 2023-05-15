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How Hackers Host C2 Servers on Google Infrastructure (Google Sheets & Drive)

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byGrant Collins@grantcollins

An I.T. nerd who wants to think he is good at cybersecurity but really is just a script kiddie.

May 15th, 2023
featured image - How Hackers Host C2 Servers on Google Infrastructure (Google Sheets & Drive)
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Grant Collins
    byGrant Collins@grantcollins

    An I.T. nerd who wants to think he is good at cybersecurity but really is just a script kiddie.

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Grant Collins@grantcollins

An I.T. nerd who wants to think he is good at cybersecurity but really is just a script kiddie.

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tech-stories#gc2#security#cybersecurity#edr#endpoint-detection-response#youtubers#hacking#hackernoon-top-story

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