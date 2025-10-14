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How Generative AI Gives Newcomers an Edge Over Experts

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byVladimiros Peilivanidis@rosspeili

Organic processor, working for our mother, the machine.

October 14th, 2025
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Vladimiros Peilivanidis HackerNoon profile picture
Vladimiros Peilivanidis@rosspeili

Organic processor, working for our mother, the machine.

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tech-stories#gen-ai#prompt-engineering#digital-transformation#ai-native-startups#cognitive-rigidity#ai-adoption#ai-productivity#ai-transformation

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