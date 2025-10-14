How Generative AI Gives Newcomers an Edge Over Experts

The advent of generative artificial intelligence represents a fundamental inflection point in the nature of professional value and competitive advantage. This report posits that in the generative AI era, innate creativity and cognitive flexibility have become more valuable than accumulated, domain-specific experience. The analysis concludes that generative AI is not merely an incremental tool for productivity but a great leveler, a democratizing force that amplifies the capabilities of creative novices while its potential is often constrained by the ingrained habits and psychological defenses of seasoned professionals. Key findings indicate a quantifiable productivity chasm, with studies revealing that novice and low-skilled workers experience performance gains of up to 34% with AI assistance, while the impact on highly experienced experts is minimal.1 This disparity is rooted in the psychological phenomenon of cognitive rigidity, where deep expertise can foster an unwillingness to deviate from established patterns—a liability in an era of rapid technological change. Conversely, individuals with a “beginner’s mind,” unburdened by preconceived notions, are better positioned to experiment, learn, and leverage AI’s full potential. This shift is most vividly illustrated by the emergence of hyper-lean, “AI-native” enterprises. Companies like Midjourney are achieving revenues of approximately $200 million with a team of just 11, demonstrating a new economic physics where scale is decoupled from headcount.3 These organizations are built not on the methodical execution of established processes but on the creative vision of individuals who use AI as a native extension of their ideation. The report concludes that the most critical skill for the coming decade is not the mastery of a specific tool, but the mastery of learning itself. The future will be shaped not by those who follow established methods, but by those with the creative vision to direct AI toward unprecedented innovation. Introduction Introduction A prevailing narrative in technological revolutions is the tension between the incumbent and the innovator. The current generative AI revolution crystallizes this conflict with unprecedented clarity, perfectly encapsulated by a modern dichotomy: the professional developer, a 20-year veteran at Microsoft, performing assigned tasks within established frameworks, versus the 20-year-old, armed with an AI-native code editor like Cursor, whose perspective is shaped by the speculative futures of science fiction and anime. The former operates within a system, optimizing for stability and avoiding mistakes that could jeopardize a career. The latter operates outside of it, experimenting without fear, driven by curiosity and a vision of what could be. This report argues that in the new landscape shaped by generative AI, the latter has a decisive and compounding advantage. Generative AI is not an iterative update to existing software; it is a “paradigm shift that challenges our concepts of human insight, creativity, and even thought”.4 This technology’s primary function is not to make existing workflows marginally faster, but to enable entirely new modes of creation and problem-solving. Consequently, the locus of value is undergoing a tectonic shift. It is migrating away from deep, tool-specific expertise—the “photoshop ui understanding and clicking skills” acquired over decades—and toward the raw, conceptual creativity required to prompt, guide, and synthesize the outputs of these powerful new systems. The central argument of this analysis is that the new digital economy will be dominated not by methodical professionals, but by true creative minds who can “power AI models that are hungry for it.” This report will systematically build the case for this new creative mandate. It will begin by examining how generative AI acts as a great leveling agent, democratizing access to high-level creation and commoditizing technical skill. It will then delve into the psychological barriers—the expert’s dilemma—that cause many seasoned professionals to resist this change, framing their skepticism as a predictable response to a perceived threat. Subsequently, it will present the quantitative evidence of the “novice advantage,” demonstrating how AI disproportionately boosts the productivity of newcomers. Finally, it will showcase the vanguard of this revolution: the AI-native creators and enterprises that are already building the future with radically different economic and organizational models. I: The Great Leveling - AI as a Democratizing Force I: The Great Leveling - AI as a Democratizing Force The foundational premise of the AI revolution’s impact on creative and technical fields is its profound democratizing effect. Generative AI is systematically dismantling the high barriers of technical skill and resource access that have historically defined professional domains. This technological leveling is the primary mechanism through which a novice with a powerful idea can now directly compete with, and even outperform, a seasoned veteran reliant on established methods. Dismantling Barriers to Entry Dismantling Barriers to Entry Generative AI is fundamentally re-architecting the landscape of creation by making advanced technologies “accessible to everyone,” not just credentialed experts or large corporations with deep research and development budgets.5 This innovative branch of artificial intelligence is “opening doors to possibilities that were once limited to human imagination,” effectively lowering the cost and complexity of turning a concept into a tangible output.6 This democratization is not confined to a single industry but spans the entire creative and technical spectrum. In text generation, models like OpenAI’s GPT series can produce coherent, human-like text for applications ranging from marketing copy to video game dialogue.6 In the visual arts, platforms such as DALL-E and Midjourney can generate stunning, complex images from simple textual descriptions, allowing users to blend concepts and styles in previously unimaginable ways.7 This extends to music composition, where tools like AIVA can create original melodies and harmonies, and to software development, where platforms like GitHub Copilot assist developers by suggesting context-aware code, streamlining the entire process.6 The common thread across these domains is the empowerment of the non-specialist. Design tools like Canva and Adobe Express, now enhanced with AI features, permit users to create professional-grade websites and artwork “without extensive design expertise”.4 The most critical consequence of this technological shift is the re-evaluation of where value lies. By simplifying the execution of complex concepts, generative AI directly challenges the economic premium placed on technical mastery.5 For decades, the value of a creative professional was deeply tied to their ability to wield complex, non-intuitive software or to write intricate code. This proficiency required years of dedicated practice. Generative AI automates or dramatically simplifies these executional steps. The focus, therefore, shifts from the how of creation to the what and the why. This dynamic substantiates the claim that a professional designer with 20 years of Photoshop experience may rely on learned methods and “clicking skills” rather than novel ideation. When the tool itself can execute the method, the value migrates to the quality and originality of the initial vision. execution how what why The primary implication of this democratization is the rapid commoditization of purely technical, executional skills. As generative AI automates the complex and repetitive aspects of content creation—rendering images, writing boilerplate code, generating initial design layouts—the barrier to entry for producing high-quality work plummets.5 According to fundamental economic principles, when the cost and difficulty of producing a good or service decrease dramatically, the market value of the labor associated with that production must also decline. Therefore, the competitive advantage no longer resides in the ability to manipulate a tool with precision, but in the strategic and imaginative capacity to conceive of the prompt, to curate the output, and to integrate the result into a larger vision. This is the exclusive domain of “real creative people.” II: The Expert’s Dilemma - Cognitive Rigidity and the Threat of Obsolescence II: The Expert’s Dilemma - Cognitive Rigidity and the Threat of Obsolescence While generative AI presents a landscape of opportunity for those with a clean slate, for many experienced professionals, it represents a fundamental threat. The observed resistance and “backward thinking mentality” from established artists and developers are not simply matters of opinion or Luddism; they are predictable psychological responses to a disruptive force that challenges their economic value, professional identity, and worldview. The Psychology of Resistance The Psychology of Resistance A powerful framework for understanding this phenomenon is threat-rigidity theory, which “posits that perceived threats trigger cognitive and behavioral rigidity”.8 For an incumbent professional, the digital-AI transformation is often perceived as a direct threat to job security, social status, and the inherent value of their hard-won expertise. This creates a state of ambivalence, where AI is seen as both a potential opportunity and a significant threat. This psychological tension amplifies risk aversion, leading to a “narrowed focus on avoiding losses rather than pursuing gains”.8 Rather than exploring how AI can augment their skills, the individual becomes preoccupied with defending the territory they currently hold. threat-rigidity theory This tendency is compounded by the phenomenon of cognitive entrenchment. Decades of experience, while building expertise, can also act as a “double-edged sword” that erodes cognitive flexibility.9 The more expert one becomes in a specific methodology, the “more locked-in we tend to become in our ways of thinking and doing things”.9 This entrenchment often manifests as confirmation bias, where individuals actively seek data that supports their existing perspective while ignoring or dismissing evidence that runs contrary to it. This provides a formal explanation for why a 20-year veteran might be “afraid of going out of the pre-designed pattern.” Their success has been built on mastering that pattern, and deviating from it feels not like innovation, but like a betrayal of the very expertise that defines them. cognitive entrenchment This psychological dynamic manifests publicly as the widespread criticism from “self-proclaimed artists and traditional devs.” While the debates around intellectual property, the ethics of data scraping, job displacement, and the erosion of authenticity are valid and necessary, they can also serve as rationalizations for a deeper, more visceral resistance.10 The act of “hating on AI, with most of them not even touching it,” is a classic avoidance behavior. It is easier to critique a technology from a distance—framing it as a moral or existential threat to one’s craft—than to engage with it directly and confront the uncomfortable possibility that it may devalue one’s established skills. The resistance to AI, therefore, is often not about the difficulty of learning a new tool; it is an identity crisis. For a professional whose identity has been forged over two decades of mastering a specific craft—”I am a Photoshop expert,” “I am a senior Java developer”—a technology that democratizes that craft is an existential threat. It attacks the very foundation of their professional self-worth. According to threat-rigidity theory, this perceived threat triggers a defensive, rigid response: a doubling-down on known methods and a rejection of the new, threatening paradigm.8 The user’s archetype of the Microsoft veteran who doesn’t “question their methods” is a perfect illustration of this. The fear is not of the new tool itself, but of the new world the tool creates—a world where their specific, accumulated expertise is no longer the primary currency of value. III: The Novice Advantage - Productivity, Plasticity, and the Power of a Clean Slate III: The Novice Advantage - Productivity, Plasticity, and the Power of a Clean Slate The theoretical arguments for the ascendancy of creative newcomers over entrenched experts are strongly supported by quantitative data on workplace productivity. Studies consistently show that generative AI acts as a skill-leveling force, providing disproportionately large benefits to those with the least experience. This phenomenon, combined with the psychological benefits of approaching problems with a “beginner’s mind,” creates a powerful and sustainable advantage for the next generation of creators and builders. Quantifying the Productivity Gap Quantifying the Productivity Gap The most compelling evidence comes from a National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) working paper that studied the impact of a generative AI assistant on over 5,000 customer support agents. The findings were stark: while access to the tool increased overall productivity by an average of 14%, this figure was driven by a staggering 34% improvement for novice and low-skilled workers. The impact on their experienced and highly skilled counterparts was described as “minimal”.1 Research from Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI) corroborated this, finding that agents with just two months of tenure who used the AI tool were able to perform as well as agents with six months of tenure who did not have access to it.2 The AI effectively compressed the experience curve. 34% improvement for novice and low-skilled workers The reason for this disparity lies in the nature of the AI’s function. The model acts as a conduit, disseminating the “potentially tacit knowledge of more able workers” and making it accessible to everyone.2 For experts, the AI’s suggestions are often a reflection of knowledge they already possess. For novices, it is an instant infusion of expertise, an on-demand mentor that guides them through complex problems in real time. For highly skilled workers, the relationship with AI is more complex, defined by what researchers call the “jagged frontier” of its capabilities. A study from MIT Sloan found that when used for tasks within its capabilities, AI can boost a highly skilled worker’s performance by nearly 40%. However, when used for tasks outside that frontier, performance can drop by an average of 19 percentage points, as experts may “switch off their brains and follow what AI recommends,” even when the recommendation is flawed.13 This suggests that for experts, leveraging AI requires a difficult and nuanced process of judging when to trust the machine and when to rely on their own intuition—a cognitive load that novices do not share. within outside A visual analysis of how Generative AI affects productivity across different skill levels: A visual analysis of how Generative AI affects productivity across different skill levels: The “Beginner’s Mind” as a Strategic Asset The “Beginner’s Mind” as a Strategic Asset This quantitative data finds its qualitative explanation in the concept of the “beginner’s mind,” or shoshin from Zen Buddhist tradition. This is the practice of approaching a situation with curiosity and openness, free from the preconceptions that expertise often creates.9 Adopting this mindset means being willing to “explore without prescription” and to “get comfortable with making mistakes”—a direct contrast to the career professional who is often paralyzed by the fear of failure.14 shoshin This mindset is not merely a philosophical preference; it is a strategic and neurological advantage. Scientifically, it is closely linked to cognitive flexibility, which is described as the ability to “learn to learn and being flexible about the way you learn”.9 When an individual engages with a new skill or technology like AI, their brain rewires itself in response to the new stimuli, a process known as neuroplasticity. This process forms new neural connections, making the brain “stronger and more adaptable to challenges”.14 The “clean new slate mindset” is therefore not an absence of knowledge, but a state of heightened readiness to acquire it. cognitive flexibility neuroplasticity The primary function of generative AI in a professional context is not just task automation; it is the codification and dissemination of expert tacit knowledge. The AI models are trained on vast datasets of human-generated content, capturing the collective best practices, problem-solving patterns, and communication styles of the most effective professionals. In doing so, the AI acts as a tacit knowledge exporter, taking the implicit, hard-won wisdom of top performers and making it explicitly available to anyone who asks. For the expert, the AI often reflects their own knowledge back at them, offering little new value. For the novice, it is a quantum leap in capability, instantly bestowing the functional equivalent of years of experience. This dynamic is the core engine of the productivity gap and the ultimate validation that experience, in its traditional form, is being fundamentally devalued. IV: The Vanguard - Rise of the AI-Native Creator and Enterprise IV: The Vanguard - Rise of the AI-Native Creator and Enterprise The theoretical and psychological shifts described in this report are not abstract future predictions; they are observable realities embodied in a new class of “AI-native” companies. These organizations operate under a completely different economic and structural logic, demonstrating in the starkest terms how a small team of creative visionaries, armed with AI, can achieve a scale and impact that was previously the exclusive domain of large, established corporations. A New Economic Physics A New Economic Physics AI-native startups are defined as companies that “can’t function without AI” because the AI is not an auxiliary tool but the core engine of value creation.3 These firms are rewriting the foundational rules of business scalability. The most striking example is Midjourney, an AI image generation platform that generates an estimated $200 million in annual revenue with a team of only 11 people.3 This equates to an astonishing revenue per employee of over $18 million, a figure that dwarfs the metrics of even the most efficient traditional tech giants. Similarly, Perplexity AI, an AI-powered answer engine, serves over 40 million monthly users with a team of fewer than 40 employees.3 These examples are the definitive proof that a “visionary with real creativity and guts, even with 0 experience, but with AI, can achieve more, faster, and create bigger social impact.” Midjourney $200 million in annual revenue with a team of only 11 people Perplexity AI This new model represents a fundamental shift “from workforce to workflow”.15 Traditional companies scale by hiring more employees to manage a growing customer base and operational complexity. AI-native companies scale by automating core workflows, allowing them to serve millions of additional users with near-zero marginal cost. This makes them extraordinarily capital-efficient, enabling them to reach significant revenue milestones faster and with far less venture capital funding, a trend that is disrupting traditional investment models.15 This paradigm shift extends to the very act of creation. The “20 year old with Cursor” is the archetype of the new AI-native developer. The emergence of “vibe coding” and agentic development tools like Replit and Cursor represents a move to a higher level of abstraction in software engineering.16 Developers can now focus on architectural design and user intent, while the AI handles the generation of boilerplate code, debugging, and implementation details. This allows small, agile teams or even individuals to build complex applications at a speed previously unimaginable. The effectiveness of this model is so profound that even established giants like Microsoft are leveraging these tools to achieve massive internal efficiency gains, reducing tasks that once took weeks to days, and those that took hours to mere seconds.17 Replit Cursor The most profound long-term impact of AI on the business world is the decoupling of scale from headcount. In the traditional economic model, revenue growth and employee growth were inextricably linked. To grow the business, you had to grow the team. AI-native companies shatter this paradigm. By using AI systems to handle core functions like customer interaction, product generation, and quality control, they can scale to serve a global user base while the human team remains small, agile, and focused on high-level strategy, creative direction, and system improvement.3 This breaks the linear constraints of the old model, creating the potential for exponential value creation on a flat cost base. This is the new economic reality where a small, creative entity can “outcompete by miles traditional professionals.” decoupling of scale from headcount Conclusion Conclusion The evidence presented throughout this report converges on a single, transformative conclusion: the generative AI revolution is fundamentally redefining the nature of professional value. The analysis has shown that the democratization of advanced creative and technical tools has commoditized executional skill, shifting the locus of value toward conceptual vision and strategic ideation. This technological shift has exposed a critical vulnerability in experienced professionals, whose cognitive rigidity and identity-based resistance often prevent them from adapting. This is not a speculative forecast; it is a reality quantified in productivity data that shows novices consistently and dramatically outperforming experts when augmented by AI. This new paradigm is already being weaponized by a vanguard of AI-native enterprises that are achieving unprecedented scale and efficiency with radically lean teams. The synthesis of these findings affirms the report’s central thesis. The AI revolution is not about replacing human workers with machines; it is about augmenting creative human minds. The true beneficiaries will be those who possess the “beginner’s mind”—the deep-seated curiosity to ask novel questions, the cognitive flexibility to integrate new paradigms without fear, and the creative vision to direct these astonishingly powerful tools toward new frontiers. Experience remains a valuable asset, but its utility is now conditional. It is only powerful when paired with a genuine willingness to unlearn old methods and relearn new approaches in a state of perpetual evolution. This reality necessitates a strategic call to action for both individuals and organizations. The prevailing mindset of treating AI as merely the “10th skill you need to learn in your pre fixed career” is a recipe for obsolescence. It frames this revolution as an add-on to an existing world, rather than the emergence of a new one. To thrive, leaders must actively cultivate an organizational culture of psychological safety—one that encourages experimentation and removes the “fear of making a mistake.” They must champion continuous learning not as a periodic training requirement, but as the central, ongoing activity of the enterprise. The future will not belong to the methodical professional who has perfected the processes of the past. It will belong to the visionary creator, the agile learner, and the intellectually fearless innovator who understands that their own creativity is the ultimate fuel for the AI models that are, and will remain, hungry for it. Sources & Further Reading Sources & Further Reading Generative AI at Work | NBERhttps://www.nber.org/papers/w31161\nWill Generative AI Make You More Productive at Work? Yes, But Only If You’re Not Already Great at Your Job. | Stanford HAIhttps://hai.stanford.edu/news/will-generative-ai-make-you-more-productive-work-yes-only-if-youre-not-already-great-your-job\nAI-native startups are the blueprint for disruptive growthhttps://blog.superhuman.com/ai-native-startups/\nUnleashing Creativity With AI | Berkeley Exec Edhttps://executive.berkeley.edu/thought-leadership/blog/unleashing-creativity-ai\nDemocratized Generative AI: What’s Behind Creative Accessibility for All? - Neil Sahotahttps://www.neilsahota.com/democratized-generative-ai-whats-behind-creative-accessibility-for-all/\nGenerative AI: Unleashing Creativity and Innovation Across Industries - Bis Researchhttps://bisresearch.com/insights/generative-ai-unleashing-creativity-and-innovation-across-industries\nDemocratizing Creativity: The Rise of Generative AI in Digital Art and Storytellinghttps://www.researchgate.net/publication/385710773_Democratizing_Creativity_The_Rise_of_Generative_AI_in_Digital_Art_and_Storytelling\nHow Ambivalence Toward Digital–AI Transformation Affects Taking …https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11939622/\nTo Succeed with AI, Adopt a Beginner’s Mindset - Potential Projecthttps://www.potentialproject.com/insights/to-succeed-with-ai-adopt-a-beginners-mindset\nFrom artist to algorithm: How GenAI is hurting the creative landscape - The Paper Wolfhttps://thepaperwolf.com/2025/10/01/from-artist-to-algorithm-how-genai-is-hurting-the-creative-landscape/\nGenerative AI and the Creative Industry: Finding Balance Between …https://medium.com/@fdonelli/generative-ai-and-the-creative-industry-finding-balance-between-apologists-and-critics-686f449862fc\nUse of Generative AI in Games - Backlash in Code VS Art : r/gamedev - Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/comments/16dh6re/use_of_generative_ai_in_games_backlash_in_code_vs/\nHow generative AI can boost highly skilled workers’ productivity …https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/how-generative-ai-can-boost-highly-skilled-workers-productivity\nHow to Adopt a Beginner’s Mindset (and Why You Should) | The …https://www.onepeloton.com/blog/beginners-mindset\nHow founders are shaping the future of startups with AI | World …https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/04/how-founders-are-shaping-the-future-of-entrepreneurship-with-ai/\nThe AI Application Spending Report: Where Startup Dollars Really Gohttps://a16z.com/the-ai-application-spending-report-where-startup-dollars-really-go/\nAI-powered success—with more than 1,000 stories of customer transformation and innovation | The Microsoft Cloud Bloghttps://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-cloud/blog/2025/07/24/ai-powered-success-with-1000-stories-of-customer-transformation-and-innovation/ Generative AI at Work | NBERhttps://www.nber.org/papers/w31161 https://www.nber.org/papers/w31161 Will Generative AI Make You More Productive at Work? Yes, But Only If You’re Not Already Great at Your Job. | Stanford HAIhttps://hai.stanford.edu/news/will-generative-ai-make-you-more-productive-work-yes-only-if-youre-not-already-great-your-job https://hai.stanford.edu/news/will-generative-ai-make-you-more-productive-work-yes-only-if-youre-not-already-great-your-job AI-native startups are the blueprint for disruptive growthhttps://blog.superhuman.com/ai-native-startups/ https://blog.superhuman.com/ai-native-startups/ Unleashing Creativity With AI | Berkeley Exec Edhttps://executive.berkeley.edu/thought-leadership/blog/unleashing-creativity-ai https://executive.berkeley.edu/thought-leadership/blog/unleashing-creativity-ai Democratized Generative AI: What’s Behind Creative Accessibility for All? - Neil Sahotahttps://www.neilsahota.com/democratized-generative-ai-whats-behind-creative-accessibility-for-all/ https://www.neilsahota.com/democratized-generative-ai-whats-behind-creative-accessibility-for-all/ Generative AI: Unleashing Creativity and Innovation Across Industries - Bis Researchhttps://bisresearch.com/insights/generative-ai-unleashing-creativity-and-innovation-across-industries https://bisresearch.com/insights/generative-ai-unleashing-creativity-and-innovation-across-industries Democratizing Creativity: The Rise of Generative AI in Digital Art and Storytellinghttps://www.researchgate.net/publication/385710773_Democratizing_Creativity_The_Rise_of_Generative_AI_in_Digital_Art_and_Storytelling https://www.researchgate.net/publication/385710773_Democratizing_Creativity_The_Rise_of_Generative_AI_in_Digital_Art_and_Storytelling How Ambivalence Toward Digital–AI Transformation Affects Taking …https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11939622/ https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11939622/ To Succeed with AI, Adopt a Beginner’s Mindset - Potential Projecthttps://www.potentialproject.com/insights/to-succeed-with-ai-adopt-a-beginners-mindset https://www.potentialproject.com/insights/to-succeed-with-ai-adopt-a-beginners-mindset From artist to algorithm: How GenAI is hurting the creative landscape - The Paper Wolfhttps://thepaperwolf.com/2025/10/01/from-artist-to-algorithm-how-genai-is-hurting-the-creative-landscape/ https://thepaperwolf.com/2025/10/01/from-artist-to-algorithm-how-genai-is-hurting-the-creative-landscape/ Generative AI and the Creative Industry: Finding Balance Between …https://medium.com/@fdonelli/generative-ai-and-the-creative-industry-finding-balance-between-apologists-and-critics-686f449862fc https://medium.com/@fdonelli/generative-ai-and-the-creative-industry-finding-balance-between-apologists-and-critics-686f449862fc Use of Generative AI in Games - Backlash in Code VS Art : r/gamedev - Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/comments/16dh6re/use_of_generative_ai_in_games_backlash_in_code_vs/ https://www.reddit.com/r/gamedev/comments/16dh6re/use_of_generative_ai_in_games_backlash_in_code_vs/ How generative AI can boost highly skilled workers’ productivity …https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/how-generative-ai-can-boost-highly-skilled-workers-productivity https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/how-generative-ai-can-boost-highly-skilled-workers-productivity How to Adopt a Beginner’s Mindset (and Why You Should) | The …https://www.onepeloton.com/blog/beginners-mindset https://www.onepeloton.com/blog/beginners-mindset How founders are shaping the future of startups with AI | World …https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/04/how-founders-are-shaping-the-future-of-entrepreneurship-with-ai/ https://www.weforum.org/stories/2025/04/how-founders-are-shaping-the-future-of-entrepreneurship-with-ai/ The AI Application Spending Report: Where Startup Dollars Really Gohttps://a16z.com/the-ai-application-spending-report-where-startup-dollars-really-go/ https://a16z.com/the-ai-application-spending-report-where-startup-dollars-really-go/ AI-powered success—with more than 1,000 stories of customer transformation and innovation | The Microsoft Cloud Bloghttps://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-cloud/blog/2025/07/24/ai-powered-success-with-1000-stories-of-customer-transformation-and-innovation/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-cloud/blog/2025/07/24/ai-powered-success-with-1000-stories-of-customer-transformation-and-innovation/