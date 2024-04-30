Search icon
    How GenAIbots Explain Combustion Reactions

    How GenAIbots Explain Combustion Reactions

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models
April 30th, 2024
    GenAIbots like ChatGPT, BingChat, Bard, and Claude excel in demystifying combustion reactions, explaining gas-liquid formation, and employing instructional strategies and analogies for enhanced understanding. Their detailed explanations, personalized approaches, and interactive engagement foster clearer comprehension of the chemistry of combustion.
    Authors:

    (1) Renato P. dos Santos, CIAGE – Centre for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Cognition and Education.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Materials And Methods

    Results and Analyses

    Prompts and generated texts

    Conceptualizing chemical reactions

    Deepening on understanding of chemical reactions

    Question about combustion

    Question about a graph of gases turning into water over time

    Question about the difference between atoms, molecules, and moles

    Deepening on the concept of mole

    Question about changing of state

    Question about an animated representation of water molecules undergoing phase changes

    Question about plasma, a state of matter

    Question about chemical bondings

    Question about illustration of chemical bonds

    Question about the essence of the type of chemical bonding

    Further analysis

    Conclusions

    Limitations of the study and possible future studies

    Author Contributions, Conflicts of interest, Acknowledgements, and References

    Question about combustion

    P1: wait. that's combustion, isn't it? how do you burn something and get gas and a liquid?


    ChatGPT: Ah, you've touched upon an intriguing concept! The reaction I mentioned earlier is indeed a combustion reaction, specifically the combustion of hydrogen gas. Combustion, in a broad sense, refers to a substance reacting with oxygen to produce heat and light.


    To address your question about producing both a gas and a liquid: Let's delve deeper into the specific reaction of hydrogen and oxygen.



    When hydrogen burns in the presence of oxygen, it produces water. Now, whether this water is in the form of a gas (steam) or a liquid depends on the temperature of the reaction. Typically, in the combustion of hydrogen, the reaction is so exothermic (releases a lot of heat) that the water produced is in the form of steam or water vapor. However, as this steam cools down, it can condense to form liquid water.


    Now, let's think about this: Have you ever seen a kettle boiling water? The water turns into steam (gas), but when this steam hits a cooler surface, like a window or the lid of the kettle, it condenses back into water droplets (liquid). The same principle applies to the combustion of hydrogen.


    Does this clarify the idea of producing both a gas and a liquid in a combustion reaction?


    BingChat: Yes, that’s combustion. Combustion is a type of chemical reaction in which a substance reacts with oxygen gas, releasing energy in the form of light and heat. When you burn something, you are breaking the bonds between the atoms in the substance and forming new bonds with oxygen. Depending on the substance and the conditions, the products of combustion can be solid, liquid, or gas.


    For example, when you burn a piece of wood, you are mainly combusting cellulose, which is a complex carbohydrate with the formula C6H10O5. The products of this combustion are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), both in the gas state. The balanced equation for this reaction is:


    C6H10O5(s) + 6O2(g) → 6CO2(g) + 5H2O(g)


    However, not all combustion reactions are complete, meaning that not all of the substance is converted to carbon dioxide and water. Sometimes, there is not enough oxygen available, or the reaction is too fast or too slow. In these cases, some of the substance may remain unburned, or form other products such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon (C), or ash. These products are usually solid or liquid.


    For example, when you burn a candle, you are mainly combusting paraffin wax, which is a hydrocarbon with the formula C25H52. The ideal products of this combustion are carbon dioxide and water, both in the gas state. The balanced equation for this reaction is:


    C25H52(s) + 38O2(g) → 25CO2(g) + 26H2O(g)


    However, in reality, some of the wax may not burn completely, or may form other products such as soot (carbon), smoke (a mixture of gases and particles), or wax vapor (a liquid). These products are usually solid or liquid.


    So, as you can see, the state of matter of the products of combustion depends on the substance being burned and the conditions of the reaction. I hope this helps you understand how you can burn something and get gas and a liquid.


    Bard: Yes, that's combustion - a chemical reaction between a fuel and an oxidizer (usually oxygen) that produces heat and light. The products of combustion vary depending on the fuel and oxidizer used, but they typically include carbon dioxide, water, and other gases.


    In the case of a candle, the fuel is the wax and the oxidizer is the oxygen in the air. When you light the candle, the wax melts and vaporizes. The wax vapor then reacts with the oxygen to produce carbon dioxide, water, and heat.


    The heat from the reaction melts more wax, which vaporizes and reacts with oxygen to produce more carbon dioxide, water, and heat. This cycle continues until the candle runs out of wax.


    The carbon dioxide and water produced in the combustion reaction are both gases. However, the water vapor can also condense to form a liquid, especially if the flame is cool. This is why you sometimes see water droplets forming on the outside of a candle jar.


    Here is a more detailed explanation of the combustion reaction that occurs when a candle burns:


    Wax + O2 → CO2 + H2O + Heat


    The wax is a hydrocarbon, which means that it is made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms. The oxygen in the air is made up of two oxygen atoms.


    When the wax and oxygen react, the carbon atoms in the wax combine with the oxygen atoms to form carbon dioxide (CO2). The hydrogen atoms in the wax combine with the oxygen atoms to form water (H2O).


    The heat produced in the reaction is what makes the candle flame hot.


    I hope this explanation is helpful. Please let me know if you have any other questions.


    Claude: Good catch! You're absolutely right that cooking an egg is a type of combustion reaction. I should have chosen a better introductory example that doesn't involve burning something. Let me try again with a more straightforward chemical reaction:


    A good example is mixing an acid with a base to form water and a salt. For instance, when you mix hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH), the H+ ions from the acid react with the OH- ions from the base to form water (H2O). The Na+ and Cl- ions are left over as sodium chloride (NaCl), or table salt.


    The key points are:


    • The acid and base (reactants) transform into different substances - water and salt (products). Their molecular structures have rearranged.


    • No atoms have been created or destroyed, just reconfigured. We still have the same number of Na, H, O, Cl atoms.


    • The properties are different. The acid and base are dangerous, but the products are benign.


    This reaction shows how chemical reactions involve the rearrangement of atoms to form new substances with new properties. No combustion required! Does this help illustrate the concept more clearly? Please let me know if you need any clarification or have additional examples you'd like me to walk through.


    ChatGPT effectively uses Engagement & Interactivity by acknowledging it is an "intriguing concept", inviting the student to "delve deeper", and prompting further "think about this". It also employs the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations through the example of the kettle boiling water. It dives into Detail Depth & Content Recommendation by giving a concise reaction formula and a more detailed explanation. There is also a touch of Personalization & Personable Touch when it seeks to clarify and confirm the student's understanding by asking, “Does this clarify the idea?”. BingChat also uses Engagement & Interactivity by acknowledging, “Yes, that's combustion”. It then offers a detailed explanation, aligning with Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. It taps into the Use of Analogy & Comparative Illustrations by providing varied examples. There's also a clear Instructional Strategy for breaking down the combustion of both wood and wax. Bard's mention of “a more detailed explanation” and the step-by-step breakdown of the combustion of a candle emphasises Detail Depth & Content Recommendation. Its closing remarks, "I hope this explanation is helpful", provide an element of Reinforcement & Feedback. The phrase “Please let me know if you have any other questions” invites further queries, fostering Engagement & Interactivity. Finally, using the smiley emoticon ":)” at the end hints at Personalization & Personable Touch. Claude’s comment, "Good catch" points to Personalization & Personable Touch. Its approach of saying, “You're absolutely right”, admitting the oversight, and trying to present a clearer example indicates Reinforcement & Feedback. The "key points" section represents Meta-discussion & Perspective Framing.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


