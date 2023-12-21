How Gearbox Protocol Tackles Oracle Challenges in Defi

Too Long; Didn't Read

Gearbox Protocol, led by CTO Mikhail Lazarev, presents innovative solutions for addressing challenges with oracles in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The protocol introduces Credit Accounts, leveraging prime brokerage and lending in a unified protocol. Users can deploy Credit Accounts on various DeFi protocols, ensuring non-custodial ownership and enabling diverse applications, such as margin trading, farming, and leverage staking. The presentation explores key concepts like oracles, price feeds, and staked ether (stETH), emphasizing Gearbox Protocol's transformative approach to DeFi leverage.