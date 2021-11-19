How Fraud Will Be Fought in the Metaverse

Over the last month, virtually all of the world's tech giants, from Facebook and Microsoft, to Tencent and even Yandex have made announcements about new features that will bring their companies further into the metaverse. This will be the next generation of the internet, where our offline lives will become more and more intertwined with our online ones. Gaming is one of the first things that will move into this new world (actually, with Decentraland and The Sandbox, it already has) Gaming, e-commerce, and medicine, where you will interact with healthcare professionals in virtual environments.