How Setting up a Company in the US Helps Startups Scale

sound/game designer, tech guy
"I love founders, and I love what they do for the global economy. But even today, it is quite challenging for tech founders in some countries to become successful on a global scale," Milastsivy said. "Even if they have the expertise, a unique vision, and a team of smart people dedicated to a common goal."
"Many parts of the world still have little to no VC transactions. It's also hard for founders in those regions to get access to the tools they need to run a startup. FirstBase helps companies overcome these obstacles, providing entrepreneurs with the infrastructure they need. We take care of the whole process, so our customers don't have to worry about the complexities of setting up a company in a new jurisdiction. We have helped hundreds of startups to get this done fast and right."
"All of our customers also get one free tax consultation, and a bunch of exclusive offers and discounts from our partners, including bookkeeping services, financial companies, and startup-enabling organizations," Milastsivy told me.
"We understand the mental, emotional, and financial challenges that founders face when running a company," Milastsivy said when I asked him about the plans. "We are working on making the product better every day. Our big goal is to become a platform where founders can solve all of their needs associated with running a company. We are focused on maximizing our recent momentum, building partnerships with great companies, and hiring talented people who love working on hard things."