How Facebook Serves Targeted Ads by Big Pharma

Drug ads targeted at users interested in everything from bourbon to therapy*By Colin Lecher* The Markup’s Citizen Browser project collects Facebook data from thousands of users. Health and pharmaceutical companies spent almost $1 billion on just Facebook mobile ads in 2019. Drug ads for prescription pharmaceuticals targeted at people with “interests” in topics like “bourbon,’ “oxygen,” and “Diabetes mellitus awareness.” The company has limits on how users can’t use their personal health data to target ads.