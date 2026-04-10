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How DoorDash Optimized Item Availability at Scale Using Elasticsearch

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byUjjwal Gulecha@ujjwalgulecha

Experienced software engineer currently at Anthropic. Passionate about distributed systems and AI applications

April 10th, 2026
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Ujjwal Gulecha
    byUjjwal Gulecha@ujjwalgulecha

    Experienced software engineer currently at Anthropic. Passionate about distributed systems and AI applications

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Why “Obvious” Performance Optimizations Often Backfire: Lessons From Systems Serving 50M+ Requests

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Ujjwal Gulecha@ujjwalgulecha

Experienced software engineer currently at Anthropic. Passionate about distributed systems and AI applications

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programming#elasticsearch#real-time-availability-systems#search-latency-optimization#bkd-trees-elasticsearch#scaling-distributed-systems#high-throughput-systems-design#elasticsearch-range-queries#backend-performance-tuning

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