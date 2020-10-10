How Does a 3D Printer Work?

3D printing technology uses addtitive manufacturing and comes in different varieties, sizes, and shapes. It doesn't matter which type of material or printer you are using. All 3D printers follow the following necessary steps.

A printer is an external hardware device that takes the electronic information put away on a computer or other device and produces a printed copy of it. For instance, on the off chance that you made a report on your computer, you could print a few duplicates to pass out at a staff meeting. Printers are one of the most famous computer peripherals and are regularly used to print text and photographs.

What is a 3D printer?

An engineer and physicist Chuck hull in the year 1980's first inverted 3D printer, and this innovation has progressed significantly. The invention is also called additive manufacturing. It is the process of object-making by keeping material one tiny layer at a time. The difference between the standard desktop printer and a 3D printer is that the ordinary inkjet printer sprinkles small dots of ink to create an image. In contrast, the digital printer is based on digital file add materials where it is needed to form an image.

The conventional manufacturing process is recently turned into subtractive manufacturing to make the desired part. Subtractive manufacturing cuts the excess parts. Energy Department's Oak Ridge National Lab findings conclude that subtractive manufacturing wastes up to 30 pounds of material to make 1 pound of useful material.

The 3D printing process uses 98 percent of raw material in the finished part. The 3D printer creates lighter pieces and new shapes using the raw material, which demands less manufacturing steps. The possibilities for additive manufacturing are limitless. The 3D printer uses metal and plastic powders to build small and slightly costly components.

How a 3D printer works:

It starts by creating a 3D blueprint by utilizing the computer-aided design software—the 3D printers used to develop and manufacture everything from robots and customer shoes to musical instruments. An Oak Ridge National Lab collaborated with a company to make the first 3D printed car using a large scale 3D printer.

After creating the 3D printer, the printer needs preparation, including preparing the build platform and refilling the raw material. Extrusion material works like a glue gun.

The material of printing is like a plastic filament that is heated until it converts into liquid and it extrudes with the help of a print nozzle. Using the information provided by the digital file, the design will split into two-dimensional cross-sections. The printer knows the exact location where to put the material. The nozzles will often deposit 0.1-millimeter thick polymer thin layers.

The polymer becomes solid quickly and makes a quick bound with the layer below before the printer adds another layer. The process of printing depends on different sizes and varieties of objects. It can take a few minutes to days.

After the process of printing is complete, each item requires a touch of post-preparing. The process can go from unsticking the thing from the construction stage to eliminating support structures (impermanent material printed to help overhangs on the article) to dismissing overabundance powders.

Types of 3D Printer:

In recent years the printing industry has done tremendous developments by creating various technologies. In 2012, standard terminologies were released by an international standard organization that classifies additive manufacturing technology into seven categories. There is a brief description of the different types of 3D printing given below.

Material jetting:

It works like a standard desktop printer by depositing material with the help of an inkjet printer head. Its process needs plastic that demands light for solidification. The material jetting can print wax and other material. The material jetting machine is costly, and its build time is relatively low. By using an additional inkjet printer nozzle, it produces accurate parts by incorporating multiple materials.

Binder Jetting:

It uses powder for printing. In the process, a thin layer of powder moves across the build platform. The digital file specifies the place, and then the printer sprays a glue-like solution to join the powder together on selected areas. The process repeats continuously until the printing gets finished, and the excess powder used to support the object during the building process is removed and saved for later use. Binder jetting used mostly for creating large parts. It is quite expensive for large systems.

Powder Bed Fusion:

Powder bed fusion and binder jetting are similar except one function. In the powder bed fusion, the layers of powder fuse together with the help of a heat source such as an electric bean or laser. The process of powder bed can produce high quality, vital metal parts, and strong polymers.

Directed Energy Deposition:

Directed Energy Deposition comes in different varieties, but its types follow the same process. In its deposition, it uses powder material or wire. The thin layers of powder get melted by using high sources of energy like a laser. Directed energy deposition systems are more commonly used to repair the existing parts, and they are also used to create or build extensive features.

Sheet Lamination:

It produces a 3D object by bonding the thin sheets of material together by using low-temperature heat sources. Sheet lamination systems enable manufacturers to print by using materials that are delicate to heat, such as electronic and paper. For the additive process, it offers the lowest material costs. The sheet Lamination process is less precise as compared to other additive manufacturing systems.

Vat Photopolymerization:

Photopolymerization is one of the oldest types of 3D printers. It creates a 3D object by using liquid resin and unique lights. Photopolymerization either uses a laser or a projector for triggering the chemical reaction. The choice of the laser or the projector depends on the type of printer. The process with minute details can create very accurate parts, but the material choice is minimal, and the photopolymerization machines are costly.

