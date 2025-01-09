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How Did AI Fare in 2024? Humane, Rabbit R1, and More

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byGeek on record@geekonrecord

Commentary on technology

January 9th, 2025
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machine-learning#ai#artificial-intelligence#2024-year-in-review-ai#humane-ai-pin-failure#rabbit-r1-launch#project-astra-demo#gpt-4o-demonstration#tesla's-robotaxi

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