How Developing Communities Find Economic Opportunities in Digital Assets

Invezz predicts that the market cap for NFTs will rise from $330 million to $470 million between 2020 and 2021. Total sales have already surpassed that figure, with $2.5 billion total in sales in the first half of 2021. As a number of countries grapple with economic crises and high unemployment, some citizens are turning to newer, more creative income sources. The Philippines became a hotspot for digital asset farming and earning, riding the play-to-earn model.