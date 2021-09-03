Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Developing Communities Find Economic Opportunities in Digital Assets by@adriankrionofspielworks

How Developing Communities Find Economic Opportunities in Digital Assets

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Invezz predicts that the market cap for NFTs will rise from $330 million to $470 million between 2020 and 2021. Total sales have already surpassed that figure, with $2.5 billion total in sales in the first half of 2021. As a number of countries grapple with economic crises and high unemployment, some citizens are turning to newer, more creative income sources. The Philippines became a hotspot for digital asset farming and earning, riding the play-to-earn model.
image
Adrian Krion Hacker Noon profile picture

@adriankrionofspielworks
Adrian Krion

Founded blockchain gaming startup Spielworks. Got a background in computer science & math & a passion for gaming & DeFi.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Greener Pastures: Why EOSIO-based Systems Hold the Future of NFTs by @adriankrionofspielworks
#nft
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art
NFT DeFi: NFT Lending, Renting, and Staking by @michielmulders
#nft-economy

Tags

#nft#nft-economy#digital-assets#nft-marketplace#developing-countries#axie-nft-review#crypto-venezuela#gaming-metaverse
Join Hacker Noon loading