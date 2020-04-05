How Developers Can Stay Productive and Healthy during the COVID-19 Outbreak

For seasoned developers, this isn’t out of the ordinary. Most coders have worked from home at some point in their career, or worked with others in augmented teams and dispersed dedicated teams that are designed to fill the tech talent gaps.

But these are unprecedented times (to say the least). Schools are closed, planes are grounded, and whole cities are on lockdown with indefinitely.

So how do developers stay productive and healthy during the great pandemic of our generation? Let’s take a look.

1. Develop Clear Project Guidelines

The first step to maintaining productivity throughout the development cycle starts with the product owner or project manager. If your team leader failed to do this, address this issue, and build a framework where the team can work cohesively.

With the sudden move off-premise, you need to reassess ongoing development projects, urgent business requirements, and what can be achieved in the current environment.

At this juncture, it’s essential to define project management guidelines to maintain communication, collaboration, and accountability. Clearly define your goals, their roles, and set clear tasks during each iteration.

2. Make an Effort to Over-Communicate

This approach helps builds rapport within the remote development team and lets everyone know what the other is doing. If some developers are home alone, the social aspect of continuous communication will also have a positive impact on mental health.

There are plenty of tools that enable seamless communication and collaboration. For communication, you can use technologies like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Skype, and Zoom. For frictionless collaboration, we have Asana, Atlassian, Jira, Trello, and TipHive.

However, communication shouldn’t be focused just on the project. Since you’re building software in the middle of a pandemic, it’ll be important to bring a social dimension to the process. In these historical times, it’s not just about productivity. It’s also about mental health.

3. Establish and Maintain a Daily Routine

As a team and as individuals, it’s essential to maintain a daily routine to help maintain productivity. Although developers are free to work when they want, disrupting the sleep-wake cycle or working at irregular hours can have an impact on your output.

Maintaining a routine can also help team members engage and collaborate in real-time. Whenever this is the case, it can help accelerate deliveries.

4. Adopt a Cleaner and Safer Home Office Practices

To reduce the risk of infection, wipe surfaces daily, use a hand sanitizer, and follow best practices recommended by the health department.

Every home delivery or a trip to the grocery store increases your exposure to risk, so it’s best to take a safety-first approach. While you’re at it, reduce clutter and maintain a clean working environment.

Why not clean up your virtual desk as well? Whether you’re bored or busy, it’ll be essential to work on the development project seamlessly and maintain wellness

5. Go Outside or Exercise Indoors

Being cooped up indoors for weeks on end can affect our mental health and performance. If you live in a city where you’re allowed outside to go for a walk or exercise, take advantage of it.

However, whenever you do, make sure to maintain social distancing of six feet or more. You can go for walks in the park, secluded woods or trails, or even on empty side streets. This approach is an excellent way to destress and stay healthy.

When goings outdoors isn’t an option, it’ll help to adopt wellness practices like meditation and yoga. You should also work out at home to stay fit while we wait for scientists to find a cure. It can also be something the whole family engages in during the crisis.

6. Social Distancing for Self Improvement

Social distancing can lead to anxiety and depression. So if you’re isolated, instead of viewing it as something negative, turn into an opportunity to work on your personal health and professional skills.

Being stuck at home, for example, can provide ample opportunities to start eating healthier. A simple Google search can provide recipes and cooking videos that you can learn from.

All your free time can also be spent learning a new skill. For example, learning a new programming language or technology can enhance your employability, remuneration packages, and open doors to new opportunities.

As the pandemic drags on, it’ll be critical for software developers to take a healthy and productive approach to work from home. By staying positive and continuing to work, remote developers can help companies stay relevant in these uncertain times.

