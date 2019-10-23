Can We BUIDL Decentralized Flexible Organizations?

@ alet89 Alessandro Mario Lagana Toschi Core Researcher at DFOhub

The Decentralized Flexible Organization is a new concept, that reshapes how we’re building Decentralized Applications, solving some critical points of failure in the today’s Dapp ecosystem like the needs of a Legal Known Entity to Trust, the slowly Smart Contract Developing and the Centralized or Distributed Servers Needs.

The Decentralized Flexible Organisation is a basic layer independent from the functions of a Decentralized Applications, with the aim to rule all of the developing and upgrade of it since the beginning in an anonymous way.



In fact, using DFO, the first step to start building a Decentralized Application is to Deploy the DAO side, with the Voting Token information and the Voting Rules.

Once deployed the DFO Smart Contract works as a Proxy to route functions in Read/Write rules or read-only rules to the connected Smart Contracts or Non-Fungible Tokens, so at the end of the day, Token Holders can vote the edit, kill or add functionality and design features of the Decentralized Application.

Basically, the community can BUIDL, and 100% rule it without needs to trust an entity or to trust each other.

How Does it work?

In a DFO environment, Anyone or Token Holders (as pre-decided when the DFO is deployed) are able to deploy a Smart Contract or a series of chained NFTs and request to the Token Holders to connect it with the proxy as a new functionality, or to edit an existent functionality, by creating a “Survey Smart Contract” by adding a simple request to the DFO Proxy Smart Contract.

Once the voting period is finished anyone can trigger the finished event and automatically the Proxy Smart Contract will kill the old version of the functionality, if the survey was based on “Edit” or will add the new functionality, if the survey was based on “Add new”. (Voting rules and Block Time for the survey are pre-decided when the DFO is deployed and can be changed in the same way of changing any other functionality)

To reach this goal, the DFO is introducing a new way to deploy Flexible Decentralized Applications that will enable an interesting, smart way to code and deploy Smart Contracts, more like Microservices, and this is why we called it “Flexible” rather than “Autonomous.”

This Microservices kind of developing is fascinating because can introduce a new wave of Decentralized Application where if a single Smart Contract is broken, don’t block the entire application security and usability, but only the single function and it’ll be killed or edited fast without needs to a single entity to do emergency strategies like to fork the entire application.

Another important step forward is the idea to introduce NFTs for Front-End Code, so the DFO proxy is able to redirect users to the right NFTs to download the frontend code when a user’s browsers want to surf the Decentralized Application, and at the same time, Token Holders are able to easily vote for the front end connecting the Proxy to the chained NFTs they prefer.

The concept of Non-Fungible Tokens for the Front-End is possible with this open source protocol Developed by me and Marco Vasapollo: https://github.com/nft-robe/Robe to build chained NFTs that are able to store pieces of information surpassing the limits of a single NFT.

With ROBE if an application is able to call the first or any other NFTs in a chain, it can easily take the rooting one and read all of the information stored in every NFT in the chain.

This setup is a step forward for building Decentralized Application, that can be hosted by anyone in every kind of domain name, just adding one or two simple lines of code to redirect users to the Proxy of the DFO, making Dapps more censorship-resistant than ever before.

And you can already start building a DFO and play with this new awesome way to deploy Flexible Decentralized Applications on Ethereum

THE DAWN OF THE ANONYMOUS STARTUPS WITHOUT FOUNDERS

The most exciting thing is that DFO can open the doors to a new wave of “Startups Without Founders,” in which a community of anonymous people now is able to start a project, deploying a DFO, and starting building it piece by piece without needs to trust third parties or a well-known team of developers.

In fact, with DFO anyone can start a project and deploying an external Smart Contract to airdrop Voting Tokens every time an anonymous Developer will win a Survey to improve or BUIDL the Application.

The implications are massive and the concept as is named is “flexible” so developers around the world will be free to design different kinds of DFOs, with different kinds of functions and economic incentives that were impossible before, without any needs of trusting entities or people and in an anonymous way.

If you're interested in this new way to build Decentralized Applications, this is the introduction article: https://medium.com/risepic/introducing-the-decentralized-flexible-organization-8c9e6fbab6d4

The first DEMO of this protocol will be at Malta Blockchain and AI Summit this November 7 at 9:30, this is the announcement article: https://maltablockchainsummit.com/news/dfo-to-launch-at-aibc-summit/?fbclid=IwAR0OJ5tcCyogoCEd2b2mIvqBTB1uiHxyBzSXQl0yYcaxqE4gNSLrt3ES7vY

The Code is open source and both me and Marco Vasapollo will hope for the support of the Ethereum and other Programmable Blockchains Communities :)

(Disclosure: The Author is the Co-Founder at Risepic/DecentralizedAI Com. | Co-Inventor of ROBE/D.F.O. | Member at Decentra/DAIA)

