How Crypto Audit and KYC Companies Work  by@CryptoAdventure

How Crypto Audit and KYC Companies Work

Scammers getting into the industry to defraud unknowing users is at an alarming rate. As much as smart contracts have improved crypto, any issues could be a plus for fraudsters. Audits clear any vulnerabilities in a project, from the team to the most basic code written. These firms and more in the space today wish to bring trust back to crypto projects while protecting investor interests. Auditing firms hold the auditing standards on high standards and will not reveal this information if the project does not wish to.
image
Crypto Adventure Hacker Noon profile picture

@CryptoAdventure
Crypto Adventure

The best spot for an intriguing adventure to everything crypto.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

