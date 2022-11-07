How Cloud Industry Platforms Improve Remote Teams

Too Long; Didn't Read

Cloud computing is the availability of storage, databases, servers, and network infrastructures over the internet. It will be unwise to isolate the role it plays in innovating and developing the modern workplace with which a larger percentage of the workforce are remote workers. Cloud computing through features like video conferencing, virtual shared workspace, messaging, virtual private network, and cloud storage, has made excellent connectivity in remote workspaces possible. Cloud platforms provide on-demand tools, infrastructure, and services for businesses, government agencies, and individuals to build, deploy, store, and scale their applications and databases.