How Can Young People Get an Internship in IT Companies

@ ben.tor Ben Tor Digital marketer, blogger, forum active user, learning QA and Python

It is unfortunate that in this current century, in order for one to effectively secure employment, having gone through internship programs is almost a requirement. This is because no company wishes to take the risk of employing a young graduate who has no hands-on experience in the specific field.

Therefore, the need to attend an internship program is almost becoming mandatory for young people who wish to start looking for real employment in the near future. So, whether one is a student, recent graduate, or seeking to change career, an internship is highly recommendable.

Why would IT companies need one to have at least undergone internship programs for them to get hired? Well, this is simply because:

The internship offers practical experience in the field of Information and Technology

Internships increase one's networking opportunities



It gives potential employers the confidence that the person they are about to employ has acquired the necessary skills. This reduces the company's risk of hiring the wrong person. Knowing that it is important to look for an internship, it is needed to discuss how a young person can find an internship in an IT company.

Starting the Early Search



Most young people seeking internships are usually high school or college students. So, when school is almost out, start carrying out research on the various IT companies that are available and will be offering internship opportunities at that time. Find out their application requirements and perks offered and be prepared to meet them.

Identification of Career Interests



It is of great importance that one decides on what they wish to pursue as a lifetime career. Therefore, one should not limit themselves to specific career interests, but rather be open to the diversities available in IT companies. This is for full exposure so that one can identify what excites them most in the different IT departments.

Through Connections



Connecting with families, friends, career advisers, and alumni are usually of great help. It is advisable that one shares with them so that they can share the information with their networks too. In fact, this is usually one of the most efficient ways to find an internship faster. Seeking IT alumni could also help one find the best IT companies based on their experiences.

Online Resources Checking



Google has made work easier nowadays. This is even much more efficient for young people who are always on the Internet. Search through google the various IT companies. There will be endless options for one to choose from. There are websites like internships.com that make listings for internship opportunities. Use them to find out companies that are offering internships at that time and send applications. Social media platforms like LinkedIn have also become a platform where employers post internship opportunities.

Attending a Career Fair



Here, one gets to know more about the different IT companies and what is offered in each one of them. This could be such a great exposure that will help one to meet many companies at one time, learn about them, and make an informed decision on where to send their applications.



Most top employers attend these fairs in order to identify the best recruits and talented interns. One should ensure that they have a sixty-second introduction about themselves when attending such forums, just in case they bump into a potential employer.

Contacting Employers



Most IT companies may not post internship vacancies on their websites. The best way to get a vacancy through such companies is to write them an email of inquiry, or simply walk into them and make personal inquiries. One-on-one Inquiries have proven to be one of the best ways to secure an internship, since one has the opportunity to market themselves right there. However, before walking in there, one must ensure they have all the answers to the probable interview questions.

Preparation for handling application questions



Always be ready with answers to interview or application questions. Have ready answers to questions like, “Why should we hire you as our Intern? Why our company and not the others? What skills do you bring on board to benefit our company?” Remember that an internship is just one step to employment, so the clearer and wiser one answers these questions, the higher the chances of getting an application approved, and even future recommendation for a job opportunity at

the company.

Through a Smart Curriculum Vitae (CV)



There are usually many people out there seeking internship opportunities in IT companies. It is therefore important for one to note that there are many applications out there but companies are few. Companies will simply choose their interns based on CVs that stand out for them. So, write a captivating curriculum vitae and make it stand out amongst the rest.



It is an internship. One may probably be lacking any related IT experience. The best thing to do is to demonstrate one's strengths through their responsibilities and abilities.

Bottom Line

It is increasingly becoming difficult for information and Technology companies to hire recent graduates or people who are changing careers into IT without prior internship records.

Therefore, whether paid or unpaid, one should consider enrolling for an internship program to acquire practical experience in Information and Technology, rather than just depend on grades alone. At times securing an internship could be the toughest ordeal. Of all the ways discussed above, connections stand out as the fastest and most convenient way to get internships in IT companies. This refers to connection through families, friends, relatives, and alumni.

Share this story @ ben.tor Ben Tor Read my stories Digital marketer, blogger, forum active user, learning QA and Python

Tags