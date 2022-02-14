How Can Technology be Sustainable?

0 The technology channel pondered: how can technology be sustainable? We covered how sustainable tech is any that replaces non-renewable with renewable resources. We also discussed why this type of tech is not as mainstream as others, the innovation behind it, and we wondered why there's hesitation to adopt these green devices.

We can't deny that technological waste can be an issue. Tech itself can be the solution to this problem, and that's where sustainable technology comes in. This type of tech can be a breath of fresh air.

In addition, climate change and green energy are constant topics that could be supported by such technology.

So, in this slogging thread, the community in our technology channel pondered: how can technology be sustainable?

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, SuperSaiyanProgramming, Limarc Ambalina, Jack Boreham and Abeer occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

How can technology be sustainable?

Sara Pinto Sustainable tech is any that:



Substitutes from non-biodegradable to biodegradable materials in its production and replaces non-renewable with renewable resources

from non-biodegradable to biodegradable materials in its production and replaces non-renewable with renewable resources Prevents deterioration, contamination, and other negative environmental impacts through its use or production

deterioration, contamination, and other negative environmental impacts through its use or production It is efficient in terms of its use of energy and resources

So, things like LED lamps, solar power, and electric transport are examples of sustainable tech.

🔥 1

So as long as we're fulfilling one of these goals, we're producing sustainable tech. There are many good examples of sustainable tech nowadays, but I'm hoping we can take it to the next level and really eliminate waste.

Mónica Freitas, I think it's amazing how it can be sustainable in so many ways since sustainability is something we should promote more each time. Unfortunately, we end up choosing non-sustainable tech many times. Which sustainable technology is the most innovative for you?

Sara Pinto I think it's mainly a manufacturing cost and speed issue. Where companies can save a penny, they will - at least a big chunk of them. I love the green public transport options coming to life. I've been seeing electric buses everywhere, even in small cities, and I find that amazing! If each town's government makes sure the public transport services run smoothly and often, we'll be able to reduce private cars traffic.

💚 1

Limarc Ambalina Alexa_it Jack Boreham Khamisi Hamisi IC Favour Amadi Daniel Guzman Abeer What about you? What's the most innovative sustainable tech for you?

SuperSaiyanProgramming

Great question!

SuperSaiyanProgramming

I'd say that sustainable tech has to be profitable. Capitalism is winning and if we want to save the planet I think we have to play that game. Want manufacturers to stop using plastic? Create a cheaper biodegradable option. They'll ditch plastic in a month

I think sustainable tech is less about tech advancements, and better tech, and more about innovative thinking. This simple toilet design should be used all over the world. So far I've only seen it in Japan.

Every time you flush a toilet, new clean water comes in to fill the tank for the next flush. Instead of wasting that water on JUST flushing, why not use it to wash your hands too? Japanese toilet manufacturers added a small sink so when you flush in Japan you can wash your hands too. I put a soap dispenser next to my toilet for this purpose. Imagine how much water that saves in a year.

Sustainable tech has to be cheap; for it to catch on, it can't cost the earth. The world has gotten more sustainable, but it has a long way to go. I like Limarc Ambalina example, innovative but simple. Simple is also key to. sustainability. It can't be convoluted in design and use.

SuperSaiyanProgramming I agree. The problem doesn't lie in creating sustainable tech. It lies in making it advantageous when it comes to money and expenses. Unfortunately, I would say it's not that easy. Creating a cheap environmentally friendly option comes with a high cost of research. How long do you think it would take until companies start investing seriously in these researches?

Limarc Ambalina The key is to be efficient, and that toilet proves it. I've heard about that technology before. Do you think other countries don't adopt this because they think people wouldn't welcome this device?

Jack Boreham I agree with you. Unfortunately, as I mentioned earlier, for it to become cheap, there's research to do, that is expensive as well. But if it's innovative and effective, like Limarc Ambalina example, maybe it can be easier to implement. Which sustainable technology is the most efficient, in your opinion?

Abeer What's your take on this?

Sara Pinto I feel as though the toughest part of sustainable technology is the adoption of it whether it’s due to pricing, marketability, or just plain logistics. Assuming some of the logistics and pricing are handled, I think the Government can actually help with a lot of the logistics. NYC banned single-use plastic bags and the people for the most part ended up adapting to it. Now many people here carry reusable bags and totes. The issue now is that many stores are offering paper bags which in many ways are just as unsustainable.

Abeer I agree. Unfortunately, I don't think it's in the best interest of the government to sometimes encourage the sustainable technology we see around us. Becoming sustainable through small steps is good, but I feel like I see hesitation around adopting the most revolutionary technologies

Jack Boreham Mónica Freitas Limarc Ambalina Abeer Linh Smooke Do you think there is hesitation in adopting sustainable technology?

Sara Pinto, I think anything sustainable takes longer to develop and process, simply because it defies the standard methods - it means you have to think outside the box in order to make an unusual material work where a standard one used to. In order words, creating sustainable ideas take a bit of genius, creativity, and invention - and this costs time and money. Unfortunately, not many companies are willing to spend resources on innovations that might not work or sell.

Sara Pinto There definitely is hesitation in adopting sustainable technology. Most people want to stay in their comfort zone and stick to what they’re used to. Even something as simple as using paper straws instead of plastic straws had a lot of people angry (Granted that was moving from bad to arguably less bad).



As for companies and organizations, it’s an exercise in risk management for them. Why move to sustainable technology unless the rewards significantly outweigh the risk? Switching to sustainable technology might cause some unforeseen problem or might have hidden costs they aren’t aware of so most companies would rather wait until the risk-takers and pioneers take the leap first to make their decision.

Mónica Freitas I agree with you on the creativity needed to develop something that challenges what's normal. And this process can be costly. I supposed that would be necessary some incentives

🔥 1

Abeer That's right. People don't tend to accept change with easiness. I think we are all a bit cautious when it comes to it.

I see your point when it comes to companies. It can be risky, but maybe it is time to take a chance

0