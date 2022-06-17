Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
How Can Tech Reshape the Post Pandemic World? by@saragpinto

How Can Tech Reshape the Post Pandemic World?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
After learning how Finland invested in healthcare innovations to help deal with this pandemic and future ones, our tech community discussed in what other ways technology has helped reshape the world and get our community back to normal.
image
Sara Pinto HackerNoon profile picture

@saragpinto
Sara Pinto

Slogging insights

After the global population went through a pandemic and was in lockdown, the silver lining finally arrived. All the innovations created in this period have been helping reshape the world as we know it, and in this specific case, Finland has invested in healthcare that can aid us in the future.

And so, in this slogging thread, we discussed what other ways technology has helped the community get back to normal after dealing with the virus.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jack Boreham and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:38 PM

How can tech reshape the post-pandemic world?

https://www.med-technews.com/news/Medtech-Diagnostics-news/how-finnish-innovations-are-helping-reshape-the-post-pandemi/

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:39 PM

"Finnish health tech innovations and solutions are part of the diagnostic technology and applications that are reshaping healthcare as we emerge into a post-pandemic world."

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:39 PM

"From platforms that provide digital processes to shorten patient backlogs and manage staff time more effectively, personal monitors that help people take control of their own health, and a COVID-19 vaccine administered directly into the nose, that can be developed to use against future pandemics, Finnish innovations are leading the way in ground-breaking global health technology and solutions."

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:40 PM

"COVID-19 and the latest wave of Omicron have resulted in global demand for diagnostic innovations and applications. As we emerge from the pandemic, people are increasingly taking control of their health, and patient and home monitoring devices developed in Finland are helping to empower a healthier life for many."

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:41 PM

With the pandemic getting under control, we search for ways to get back to our old life.
In this case, Finland companies have invested in solutions regarding healthcare.

Sara PintoMar 22, 2022, 11:42 PM

Jack Boreham Abeer Limarc Ambalina, in which ways did technology help you get back to normal?

Jack BorehamMar 24, 2022, 11:59 AM

Sara PintoGaming has always been a focal point for me; I use it as a normalization tool. It's a great way to relax and connect with friends. I know Limarc Ambalina will agree. Likewise, I used to play cod with Limarc during our meetings (we still need to do this!) But great times, gaming normalizes things!

Sara PintoMar 25, 2022, 8:36 PM

Jack Boreham, that's a great way to make things a little more natural in difficult situations. Gaming is a good communication tool, and it's definitely a way to bring us closer!

Mónica FreitasApr 1, 2022, 1:11 PM

Sara Pinto a vaccine administrated through the nose?! That's interesting.

Mónica FreitasApr 1, 2022, 1:13 PM

Sara Pinto for me it was the SNS (national health system) app. It made a lot of things easier, especially during the pandemic. We can access a lot of data with just one app, when before it was a nightmare to have all our medical info.

Sara PintoApr 9, 2022, 1:38 PM

Mónica Freitas, I thought so too! The way we adapted and innovated during the pandemic was extraordinary

🔥 1
Sara PintoApr 9, 2022, 1:39 PM

Mónica Freitas, I agree. Everything is more transparent and reachable. Most of the stuff you need to know in your appointments, you can find there. It was really useful

Mónica FreitasApr 11, 2022, 10:04 AM

Sara Pinto it must be painful though. Being hit with a needle in your nose... PCR tests already hurt, let alone a needle 😂

😂 1
Mónica FreitasApr 11, 2022, 10:06 AM

Sara Pinto and it's such a big difference from how it used to be. We used to have these notebooks with all of our vaccine records and all. I don't even know where that is anymore. So the app makes it 10x better! And I feel like it even makes it easier for health professionals.

Sara PintoApr 11, 2022, 4:02 PM

Mónica Freitas, exactly. It was an outdated system. We had to hold on to so many papers. It became messy. I definitely think it helped both parties. I hope they keep investing in the app

Mónica FreitasApr 13, 2022, 2:39 PM

Sara Pinto same and I hope they'll make it easier to access for everyone, specifically older people that don't really get tech

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!