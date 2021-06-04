How Can I Scrape The Data From A Website I Don't Own?

Why Do You Need To Scrape Data From Websites?

There are lots of different reasons why you need to scrape

data from websites as a business. You can use the data you collect for market research, to make more informed decisions, to answer questions more credibly, and to produce more high-quality content, products, or services that better serve your customers.

As for being an agency, the biggest reason why you’d scrape data would be to help your team come up with creative solutions that solve your clients’ unique challenges.

But collecting data can be very time-consuming. What are the

best strategies for scraping data that make it easy?

Here’s a list of the top five best data extraction tools we recommend that can scrape data from websites by name, zip code, and URL. These data mining tools not only automatically collect data for you, but can also save this data in a useful and readable format like CSV, Excel, or Text files. Some are better for mass data collection while others are better suited for collecting client data like email and phone numbers.

Top 5 Data Scraping Tools To Scrape Data From Websites

Choosing the ideal Web Scraping Tool that perfectly meets your business needs can be a challenging task, especially when there’s a large variety of Web Harvesting Tools available on the internet. To simplify your search, here is a comprehensive list of 5 Best Web Scraping Tools that you can choose from:

1. Anysite Scraper

Anysite Scraper is an incredibly powerful and elegant tool that allows you to build web scrapers without having to write a single line of code. You can build your own web scrapers for multiple websites like Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Yellow Pages, etc.

Anysite Web Data Extractor is targeted at pretty much anyone that wishes to play around with data. This could be anyone from analysts, freelancers, marketers, and data scientists to journalists. If you have a list of website URLs, you can scrape data from these URLs with Anysite Web Crawler. But, If you don’t have the list of URLs, you can find your prospect's details by name and zip code.

2. Google Map Extractor

If you’re looking for a business scraping tool that can scrape data from Google Maps, Google Maps Data Extractor is the way to go. The Google Maps Scraper helps you quickly find and scrape multiple business listing data from Google Maps.

The Google Maps Data Grabber has the ability to scrape data by business listing URL, business name, and area code. You can store your data in CSV, Excel, or Text file formats. Unfortunately, Google Maps Crawler isn’t free but the subscription plans are affordable.

3. Cute Web Phone Number Extractor

Cute Web Phone Number Scraper is one of the best data collection tools out there for businesses that depend on gathering phone numbers of customers and businesses. The Phone Number Scraper collects the phone numbers database in real-time and analyzes it instantly to help users complete tasks right then and there. The Mobile Number Extractor has the ability to find and scrape phone numbers by person/business name, country code, mobile company code, or website URL.

4. Cute Web Email Extractor

It is a very high-end email scraping tool that provides millions of emails for email marketing. Email Scraper Software is built for both programmers and non-programmers.

You can scrape emails from website URLs and you can find emails by name also. You can find and collect personal email databases, professional email databases, an employee’s email database, business email database by using this email grabber. The email hunter is extremely easy to use because it requires zero coding to use it.

5. Top Lead Extractor

Top Lead Extractor offers two different kinds of web scrapers. You can use it as an email scraper and a phone number scraper. It is the best email and phone number finder software for those who want to collect data from email marketing, SMS marketing, mobile marketing, and telemarketing campaigns. Like all other tools, it requires no coding to use it and provides you data in CSV, Excel, or Text file formats.

Conclusion

The above data collection tools we’ve mentioned are better suited for collecting mass data to connect with customers and businesses. If you’re looking specifically to collect client data or business data then these web crawling tools are the way to go.

These data fetching tools help businesses and marketing agencies gather different types of data from different websites like emails, phone numbers, images, reviews, social media links, and much more.

