The growing risk of armed conflict throughout the world, along with the previously hypothetical fear of nuclear war, are the new realities that have prompted us to reconsider the importance of blockchain technology. Climate change and military conflicts in 2022-2023 may transform our definition of "safe" in the next 10 years. By 2024, fiat currencies like cash, euros, and others could be dead, according to Irina Swan Lebedeva, Product Lead at Consensys, the leading international provider of blockchain development services.