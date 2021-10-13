How Blockchain Can Democratize Data Collection And Why You Should Care

An incredible 2.7 billion people access Facebook-owned products (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp) daily. Facebook has been able to amass an incredible amount of knowledge concerning huge swathes of the population. It's believed that with access to just 300 likes, Facebook can draw up a profile of a person [as detailed as their own spouse](https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/10/12/2018. The power of centralized online platforms can wield based on their access to users' personal information cannot be overstated.