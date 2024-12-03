How Baden Bower Helps EB1A Visa Applicants Stand Out as Competition Intensifies

The
EB1A Visa Demand Keeps Climbing
Interest in EB1A continues to grow steadily. In 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) received 11,319 petitions, an increase from 10,481 the previous year. These numbers reflect the appeal of this visa for talented professionals seeking permanent residency in the United States.
"With more applicants entering the process, standing out becomes essential. Our tailored PR strategies help individuals present their extraordinary abilities in compelling ways that resonate with USCIS evaluators," says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower.
Applicants often struggle to prove they have achieved consistent recognition on a national or international level. USCIS requires evidence of sustained excellence throughout an applicant’s career rather than isolated accomplishments.
For those lacking traditional honors like major awards or numerous academic publications, public relations can offer a valuable solution. Baden Bower specializes in securing media features and creating thought leadership opportunities that elevate an applicant’s professional reputation.
"We work with clients to craft engaging stories about their contributions," Ignacio explains. "Whether it’s gaining visibility in respected media outlets or organizing impactful speaking engagements, we help showcase their unique talents and career-long impact."
Baden Bower designs personalized PR campaigns that align with these standards. Publishing op-eds in influential journals can highlight innovative ideas while promoting collaborations with recognized organizations, demonstrating professional influence.
"We translate achievements into clear and persuasive evidence," Ignacio says. "This goes beyond publicity—our focus is on building a strong case for approval that aligns with USCIS guidelines."
Unlike other employment-based visas, the EB1A does not require applicants to have a job offer from a U.S. employer. However, they must commit to continuing their work in the United States.
"We create a clear narrative emphasizing past successes while pointing toward future contributions," Ignacio says. "This balanced presentation helps USCIS reviewers see the full scope of the applicant’s potential."
A polished and strategic PR plan can make a world of difference for EB1A applicants. Collaborating with professionals like Baden Bower allows individuals to present a convincing case for their extraordinary ability, increasing their chances of success and securing opportunities in the United States.
