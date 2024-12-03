How Baden Bower Helps EB1A Visa Applicants Stand Out as Competition Intensifies

The EB1A visa continues to attract growing numbers of applicants eager to secure this "extraordinary ability" green card. Approval rates have improved, but applicants still find the process challenging. Baden Bower, a trusted PR firm, provides creative ways for applicants to make their profiles stand out while addressing everyday challenges.



EB1A Visa Demand Keeps Climbing

Interest in EB1A continues to grow steadily. In 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) received 11,319 petitions, an increase from 10,481 the previous year. These numbers reflect the appeal of this visa for talented professionals seeking permanent residency in the United States.





EB1A approval rates rose to 65% in 2023, compared to 53.6% the year before. However, many applicants still face rejection. USCIS reached the annual EB-1 visa quota in August 2024, intensifying the competition for available slots.





"With more applicants entering the process, standing out becomes essential. Our tailored PR strategies help individuals present their extraordinary abilities in compelling ways that resonate with USCIS evaluators," says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower.





Overcoming Challenges in EB1A Applications

Applicants often struggle to prove they have achieved consistent recognition on a national or international level. USCIS requires evidence of sustained excellence throughout an applicant’s career rather than isolated accomplishments.





For those lacking traditional honors like major awards or numerous academic publications, public relations can offer a valuable solution. Baden Bower specializes in securing media features and creating thought leadership opportunities that elevate an applicant’s professional reputation.





"We work with clients to craft engaging stories about their contributions," Ignacio explains. "Whether it’s gaining visibility in respected media outlets or organizing impactful speaking engagements, we help showcase their unique talents and career-long impact."





PR Campaigns Tailored to EB1A Requirements

To meet USCIS criteria, applicants must provide evidence for at least three of ten EB1A visa requirements . These include original contributions to a field, authorship of scholarly work, or membership in exclusive organizations.





Baden Bower designs personalized PR campaigns that align with these standards. Publishing op-eds in influential journals can highlight innovative ideas while promoting collaborations with recognized organizations, demonstrating professional influence.





"We translate achievements into clear and persuasive evidence," Ignacio says. "This goes beyond publicity—our focus is on building a strong case for approval that aligns with USCIS guidelines."





Establishing Intent Without a Job Offer

Unlike other employment-based visas, the EB1A does not require applicants to have a job offer from a U.S. employer. However, they must commit to continuing their work in the United States.





Baden Bower helps applicants get featured in Forbes through targeted media campaigns and connections with U.S.-based institutions. Promoting potential partnerships or leadership in new and dynamic fields shows readiness to contribute meaningfully in the future.





"We create a clear narrative emphasizing past successes while pointing toward future contributions," Ignacio says. "This balanced presentation helps USCIS reviewers see the full scope of the applicant’s potential."





A polished and strategic PR plan can make a world of difference for EB1A applicants. Collaborating with professionals like Baden Bower allows individuals to present a convincing case for their extraordinary ability, increasing their chances of success and securing opportunities in the United States.

