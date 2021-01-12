How AWS Enabled My American Dream

@ dylanalbertazzi Dylan Albertazzi I'm Dylan, a Cloud Engineer. I use my background in tech to share technology that grows businesses.

Today we explain AWS and how it blows a door open for the poor to achieve the American dream.

AWS is three things:

AWS is an army of computers at your fingertips. AWS makes code at scale permission-less.AWS is an enabler of upward mobility. AWS has changed the way I see the path upward for my career. It feels like an obligation that I put to words what AWS is and its implications on society.

My views on leverage are inspired by Naval Ravikant's. He sees the world in a beautiful way, definitely check out the sources for his work.

I explain the three parts of AWS in detail in this short 🎥 YouTube video. Check it out if you want to learn more!

