Future of AR and VR in Healthcare, Education, and eCommerce in 2020

3,930 reads

AR and VR are the most trending technologies of the running era. As both technologies mature, users can expect innovation expanding in 2020. Virtual Reality has always attracted me because of its ability to innovate the products. My team of AR developers recently made a virtual atm mobile application. The app is the network of virtual ATMs that eases up cash withdrawal without visiting an ATM. Users can withdraw cash from everywhere just by showing barcodes at any of our app supported shops.

Many industries and businesses are taking advantage of AR and VR applications that involve — healthcare, education, e-commerce, manufacturing, and many more.

AR and VR in 2020

Both AR and VR combined with AI and ML will create a better future and take entertainment to an entirely new level. See some more of the latest innovations in AR and VR and discover how immersive experiences are being planned across industries.

According to Bloomberg , Apple planning for standalone AR and VR headset by 2022 and later intends to roll out a pair of AR glasses.

Also, there are platforms based on AR and VR technology. One such example is eXp Realty that is a real estate company with a virtual office space built out on the VirBELA platform

With their centralized VR office space, they have around 14,000 agents across all 50 US states, 3 Canadian provinces, and 400 MLS market areas. And, all this without having a single traditional brick-and-mortar office.

As you can see, AR and VR seem likely to improve the state of business and your work. So, what’s in there for your business?

Take a look at the benefits AR and VR bring to your business and how they can be used more successfully in the near future.

AR and VR in the Healthcare Industry

AR and VR have positively impacted the healthcare industry just like the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Augmented reality, for example, can be used in the way of telemedicine that is the concept of receiving medical consultation from a doctor without being physically present in a hospital.

Telehealth is also a new way to monitor your patient’s health from a remote location with features like live video monitoring, geo-based pharmacy recommendations, simplified billing, and electronic health record integration.

There are several examples of AR and VR in the healthcare sector. The best one is AccuVein that shows a blood vessel map in real-time that helps doctors avoid errors.

AR and VR will be also used to improve the way surgeries are performed today. There is a specific type of AR software — AR training simulators that let the doctors map all the motions needed for physical therapy straight to their patient’s body.

AI and ML-enabled technologies like robotics making a big difference in several areas of healthcare. Like, the IBM Watson Care Manager help enhance data management, improve drug discovery methods, and allow physicians to see data and other information in front of them without detaching themselves from the critical task at hand.

AR and VR in the Education Industry

AR and VR predicted to be a $200 million industry by 2020 and 97% of students today would like to opt for a VR course. According to reports, the education sector is at the 4th place for AR and VR investments. Around 80% of teachers prefer to have access to virtual reality devices, and only 6.87% use them in the e-learning process.

Augmented reality and virtual reality apps in the education sector make the process easy by adding an interactive audio-visual factor to your e-learning.

The platform such as Augment Education is the best to use for making presentations, modeling, and 3D design for constructing various e-learning materials using objects and animating them using various shapes and actions.

Another best example is SignAloud gloves that is an e-learning tool for students with impairments. The tool allows students to communicate using sign language in a VR environment and translate into a human speech.

There are innovations like inMediaStudio has built Aula Virtual Santillana a tool for teachers and students. The tool allows them to access an inCloud environment that they can use to create and send homework, view, and read digital books.

All these platforms show a significant sign of transformation between how a class session was managed before and how it is done today.

AR and VR in the eCommerce Industry

Amazon’s integrated augmented reality-enabled shopping experience to their iOS app is one of the best examples of AR VR integration. Similarly, eBay is planning to launch a virtual reality-enabled department store in collaboration with the Australian retailer, Myers.

The Swedish Multinational group IKEA using the AR catalog app that allows its consumers to virtually visualize how a certain piece of furniture will look in their home and how it will fit in their home. Check here IKEA home planner

The retail brands such as Converse and Lego are also started using augmented reality technology to show their products to different users.

Sephora is another best example of augmented reality in e-commerce that uses a virtual artist to create your full makeup looks on an outfit you are planning to wear.

With all these benefits that come with AR and VR, your customers will feel confident about their purchases as they’ve had an opportunity to try on a wide range of products. With AR and VR technologies, buyers can now explore numerous choices and preferences before making a purchase. And, with AR and VR enabled platform buyers can also interact with the product they want to buy to better understand the product and explore its functionalities as well.

Final Words

AR and VR technologies are on the cusp of revolutionizing the way we shop, consult doctors, and interact with students, and other people. In order to achieve competitiveness and profitability in your business, you must implement AR and VR applications into your business plans . Hence, the future of these technologies remains wide open and companies from different sectors including AR and VR applications in their business operations to improve their sales, service, and support.

Now, if you are looking to develop a mobile app with all the necessary features of AR and VR for your business. You can get help from the AR and VR development company to turn your app idea into reality.









Tags