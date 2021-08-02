How Apple Recognizes People in Private Photos via Machine Learning

In a recent publication, Apple explained how they used machine learning to directly recognize people in private photos on your iPhones and iPads without having access to your images to train their algorithms.

For those of you with Apple products, you can actually research by the person in the Photos app.

Indeed, using multiple machine learning-based algorithms that I will cover in this article, running privately on your device, you are able to accurately curate and organize your images and videos on iOS 15.

It will recognize the different people and allow you to research in your pictures where the person appears. If you have thousands of photos like I do, you will already have different clusters each representing different people.

For example, one such cluster could be all the photos where your friend John is in so that you can name it “John” and then search for images of John in your pictures to have them appear automatically.

