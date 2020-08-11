How to Build and Launch Products in 24 Hours with Zoe Chew

511 reads

@ natasha Natasha Nel 👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Natasha Nel interviews 6x Noonie Nominee*, hackernoon.com Contributor, and Prolific Maker, Zoe Chew, to talk Product, Tech, Startups, and Marketing.

*PUBLIC NOMS CLOSE AT NOON ON WED, 12 AUG: Last chance to get your best in tech (or yourself) nominated for some well-deserved industry recognition this year! Choose from over 200+ Tech Industry Awards and Add Your Last-Minute Noonies Nominations at NOONIES.TECH

TECH THINGS COVERED IN THIS CONVERSATION:

How to transition from a marketing career to product building and consulting

How to come up with good ideas for great products

How to build and launch products in 24 hours

The value of keeping things simple

How to keep yourself accountable to your goals and stop procrastinating

Strategies for success as a solo founder

Zoe’s 3-level approach to branding and marketing yourself as a tech professional / introvert

How to stay productive and motivated working remotely

And so much more!

Keep up with Zoe Chew

Read

Tags