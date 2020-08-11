Before you go, check out these stories!

0
How to Build and Launch Products in 24 Hours with Zoe Chew by@natasha

How to Build and Launch Products in 24 Hours with Zoe Chew

August 11th 2020 511 reads
Natasha Nel

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Natasha Nel interviews 6x Noonie Nominee*, hackernoon.com Contributor, and Prolific Maker, Zoe Chew, to talk Product, Tech, Startups, and Marketing.

*PUBLIC NOMS CLOSE AT NOON ON WED, 12 AUG: Last chance to get your best in tech (or yourself) nominated for some well-deserved industry recognition this year! 

TECH THINGS COVERED IN THIS CONVERSATION:

  • How to transition from a marketing career to product building and consulting
  • How to come up with good ideas for great products 
  • How to build and launch products in 24 hours
  • The value of keeping things simple
  • How to keep yourself accountable to your goals and stop procrastinating
  • Strategies for success as a solo founder
  • Zoe’s 3-level approach to branding and marketing yourself as a tech professional / introvert
  • How to stay productive and motivated working remotely
  • And so much more!

Keep up with Zoe Chew

Read

