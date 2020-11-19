How and Why Makers Should Set a Deadline They Can't Extend

@ chimpideas Vytautas Sabaliauskas learn --> test --> drive

Hi, makers:)

This week I thought that we would dive into the productivity market. Like everybody, I am struggling with time management and meeting deadlines.

Before we start I would like to say that the competition in the productivity market is huge and I am not a big fan of this market. So before diving into execution I would strongly recommend real market validation.

If you are in a hurry skip directly to the lean canvas starting from 🚩 Problem.

“Perfection is the enemy of good.” - Voltaire

The chimp in my brain said that we have to deal with procrastination and gave me an idea. I would call it - Next Deadline.

The historical meaning of deadline —> a line drawn around a prison beyond which prisoners were liable to be shot.

"Everyone procrastinates, but not everyone is a procrastinator." - Joseph Ferrari

So the main point of the idea is to create future action that can’t be canceled. So, for example, I have to write a newsletter weekly and publish it on Mondays. I commit and schedule an action that will publish this particular story next Monday at 12 p.m. The commitment was made and the story will be published no matter what. I can only update the content until the deadline.

Set deadline (future event action) —> deliver/update (get job done) —> automatic execution of set events.

Possible future actions —> sending emails, social share/publish, file upload …

It’s like ifttt.com or buffer.com for future events that you can’t cancel.

I know it sounds a little bit scary, but when you know that there’s no way back you get in action and forget procrastination.

NEXT DEADLINE

🚩 Problem

People fail to meet deadlines.

People procrastinate when they don't set deadlines.

Existing Alternatives

✅ Solution

Tool for setting deadlines (future action) that can't be canceled & only updated. (Set future action —> Execute/Update —> Action execution )

Send Email

Post on social

Publish file

……….

Key Metrics

💡 Unique Value Proposition

Set deadlines action that can’t be canceled and get into action.

High-Level Concept - buffer for deadlines

👥 Customer Segments

Students

Tech teams

Early Adopters - Local students

💲Cost Structure

Server Hosting

Product Development

Team Payroll

💰 Revenue Streams

Investments

Premium feature - extend the deadline for 1 day, week … for X $

🤯 Some facts

Feel free to leave feedback & Subscribe to get freshly backed startup ideas weekly to your inbox! Previously published at https://chimpideas.substack.com/p/-how-to-set-a-deadline-that-you-cant

Tags