How and Why Makers Should Set a Deadline They Can't Extend

Hi, makers:)
This week I thought that we would dive into the productivity market. Like everybody, I am struggling with time management and meeting deadlines.
Before we start I would like to say that the competition in the productivity market is huge and I am not a big fan of this market. So before diving into execution I would strongly recommend real market validation.
“Perfection is the enemy of good.” - Voltaire
The chimp in my brain said that we have to deal with procrastination and gave me an idea. I would call it - Next Deadline.
The historical meaning of deadline —> a line drawn around a prison beyond which prisoners were liable to be shot.
"Everyone procrastinates, but not everyone is a procrastinator." - Joseph Ferrari
So the main point of the idea is to create future action that can’t be canceled. So, for example, I have to write a newsletter weekly and publish it on Mondays. I commit and schedule an action that will publish this particular story next Monday at 12 p.m. The commitment was made and the story will be published no matter what. I can only update the content until the deadline.
Set deadline (future event action) —> deliver/update (get job done) —> automatic execution of set events.
Possible future actions —> sending emails, social share/publish, file upload …
It’s like ifttt.com or buffer.com for future events that you can’t cancel.
I know it sounds a little bit scary, but when you know that there’s no way back you get in action and forget procrastination.
🤯 Some facts
