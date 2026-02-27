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How AI-Native Engineering Boosts Your App’s Scalability

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byVarsha Ojha@hacker73394535

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February 27th, 2026
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Varsha Ojha

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Varsha Ojha@hacker73394535

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machine-learning#ai#ai-native-development#ai-native-startups#ai-native-developer#ai-native-software#scalability#ai-native-engineering#devops

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