How AI Can Spot Wildfires Faster Than Humans

Wildfires are more and more present in modern society, mainly caused by heat waves, lightning, droughts, climate change, or even human actions like car fires, or cigarette butts. We've seen it everywhere recently Brazil, Australia, United States, Canada, etc., destroying plant, human, and animal life, property damage, and contributing to global warming through the high amount of CO2 produced.

But thanks to AI, we may be able to spot these fires much sooner and take action sooner.



Here's how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce fire detection time from an average of 40 minutes to less than five minutes!

